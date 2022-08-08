This Train Pass Allows Canadians To Travel To 33 Countries In Europe For Under $300
Have you been dreaming of a European adventure? 🌍
If travelling around Europe is on your bucket list, this one's for you! The Eurail Global Pass allows Canadians to travel to as many as 33 countries in Europe via train and ticket prices start at less than $300.
The "all-in-one train ticket" enables travellers from countries outside of Europe to explore the continent via rail.
It offers flexible access to most trains across Europe, allowing pass holders to travel without making a reservation in advance.
Canadian travellers can purchase a ticket and "change things up at a moment's notice [or] take a different route if you like." This means you can travel through Europe and choose to stop where you like, as you go.
Pass holders can hop on and off trains as many times as they want within a predetermined period, ranging from four days up to three months.
Among the countries that have opted in are Belgium, France, Germany, the U.K., Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and so many more.
While the pass has been around for a while, many people don't actually realize it exists.
The cost of the ticket varies, depending on the traveller's age and the amount of days they want the pass to be valid for.
For example, four days of train travel across one month costs $246 for those aged between 12-27, and $327 for those aged 28 and above.
There are a number of ticket options spanning from four days to three months, with passes at the top end of that scale costing $900 for unlimited travel to as many as 33 different countries.
Naturally, it may be difficult to visit all 33 countries within just four days, but you can take your pick of as many as you can handle within the time frame you choose.
Eurail says the cheapest option is perfect for those who want to visit between three and five spots, while the most expensive ticket is ideal if you want to tick off as many countries as possible off your bucket list.
Depending on your budget, you can pick between first and second class for your pass. The former promises wider seats, less crowds and additional perks, while the latter is cheaper with a "standard level of comfort."
If you want to travel around one country specifically instead, there are a number of Eurail One Country Pass options that offer unlimited travel across a time period in one country. Prices range from $60 to $160, depending on the country selected.
One of the best things about the rail travel passes is that you can pay now and travel up to 11 months later.
This means there's no need to choose a start date until you travel, so you have almost a year of flexibility before leaving Canada and starting your adventure.
Passes can be purchased online and can be delivered instantly (and for free) straight to an app.
If you're looking for a little taste of Europe without the initial airfare, there are several places in Canada that look just like Europe, including spots that are just like France, Italy and even Iceland.
Happy travels, Canada!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.