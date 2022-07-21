Canadians Will Need The 'ETIAS' To Travel To Some European Countries Soon & Here's How It Works
It will cost you money! ✈️
The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is coming into effect soon and that means Canadians will need the document to travel to some European countries.
ETIAS will "identify security, irregular migration or high epidemic risks" visitors who are visa-exempt and travelling to Schengen area countries.
The Schengen area is a bloc of European countries that agreed to create common entry and exit requirements so foreigners can travel freely between nations without going through border controls.
According to the federal government, the countries are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Canadians don't need a visa to travel to nations within the region for stays of up to 90 days during a 180-day period which means travellers from this country will need ETIAS.
So, let's break down how the travel authorization system that's coming into effect soon works!
What is the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)?
According to the European Council, which is responsible for the system, ETIAS is a travel document that authorizes people to enter some European countries.
This is meant to "strengthen security checks" of people who can travel visa-free to the European Union.
It applies to visa-exempt non-European Union citizens, including Canadians.
Also, the travel authorization will be a mandatory pre-condition for travellers who want to enter the region.
ETIAS will be a mainly automated IT system to "identify any security or irregular migratory risks" from visa-exempt visitors travelling to the Schengen area and facilitate border crossings for those who don't pose risks.
Having visa-exempt non-European Union citizens be verified with this travel system prior to entering countries should prevent delays for travellers and reduce the number of entry refusals at border crossings.
How do you get ETIAS?
Non-European Union citizens who don't need a visa to travel to the Schengen area, including Canadians, will need to apply for a travel authorization through the ETIAS program before their trip.
Travellers will be able to complete an application online through a dedicated website or smartphone app.
Filling out the online ETIAS application shouldn't take more than 10 minutes and the response to most applicants on whether they've been approved or not happens within minutes.
However, the whole process could take up to 30 days in "very exceptional cases."
Some of the information that you'll need to submit includes personal data, a travel document like a passport and the country you're planning on staying in.
You can submit an application for another person but then you have to submit information on the identity of the person you're applying for.
How much does it cost?
There will be a payment required for all applicants who are between 18 and 70 years old.
That €7 fee must be paid for every application that's submitted and it has to be paid electronically.
While currency conversions change over time, €7 is currently equivalent to CA$9.22.
What happens at airports and land borders?
When you travel to Europe by plane, air carriers will be responsible for verifying the status of any travel documents that are required for entering the Schengen area which includes a valid ETIAS.
This also applies to sea carriers and the verification has to be done before you board the plane or boat.
When you enter a country that's part of the Schengen area by land at a border crossing, border guards will electronically read your travel document data.
If no valid ETIAS is found, border guards will refuse entry. If you have a valid travel authorization, then you'll be allowed to enter.
Also, at land borders, you can make ETIAS application requests at kiosks.
When does it start?
The European Council expects that the ETIAS program will be operational by 2023.
According to CNN, it will officially launch in May of that year.
Currently, it isn't in operation and no applications for travel authorizations are being accepted.
Once a date has been set for when travellers can start to apply for the travel document, it will be posted online on the European Council's website.
How long is ETIAS valid for?
After you get ETIAS, it is valid for a three-year period or until the expiry date of the travel document.
During that time, you can use it for an unlimited number of entries into the European countries in the Schengen area.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.