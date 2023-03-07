6 Countries To Travel To This Spring Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way
An expert has revealed where your money will go the furthest.👇
If you've been dreaming of an international trip this spring but aren't sure where to start, why not consider one of these countries where the Canadian dollar is strong?
To get the lowdown on where Canadians should be travelling this year to get the most bang for their buck, Narcity got in touch with international currency expert Rahim Madhavji, from Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange.
He shared a list of countries where the Canadian dollar will go a long way in 2023, and it includes dreamy bucket-list spots like Japan and South Africa.
Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that some of these countries aren't necessarily cheap to fly to from Canada, and the price of things like hotels, transport and activities may vary.
That said, Madhavji says the Canadian dollar is strong against these countries' currencies right now, so your money will stretch further than it will have in previous years.
And, with some countries around 20% cheaper for Canadians to visit this spring, it could be the perfect time to take that once-in-a-lifetime trip you've been daydreaming about.
Japan
If Japan has always been on your bucket list, 2023 could be the perfect year to visit.
According to Madhavji's data, it's around 9% cheaper to travel to Japan this spring in comparison to last year — which means your Canadian dollars will stretch further than usual.
Japan is not generally considered a cheap destination for international travellers, and you can expect to pay a little more for city-centre hotels and tourist attractions.
That said, if you've always dreamed of seeing the country's iconic cherry blossoms, bustling cities like Tokyo, sparkling temples and shrines, and jaw-dropping nature — including the world-famous Mount Fuji — then there's no time like the present to set off.As of March 7, Canadians can expect around 99 Japanese yen for a single dollar.
Norway
With towering fjords, vibrant cities, a captivating Viking history and the mesmerizing summer midnight sun, it's not hard to see why Norway is a must-visit destination for so many travellers.
And, with vacations to the Scandinavian nation just over 8% cheaper for Canandians in comparison to last year, Madhavji says now is a great time to go.
Like Japan, tourist attractions and hotels may not necessarily be cheap in Norway, especially during peak periods. However, because your Canadian dollars will go further in Norway right now, a trip is still considerably more affordable than it was last year.
Plus, visiting outside of Norway's peak travel season (which is June-August), staying outside of major cities, and considering free activities (like hiking or visiting museums) will help you have an authentic Norwegian adventure on a budget.
As of March 7, one Canadian dollar will exchange into 7.66 Norwegian Krone.
Turkey
If you've been dreaming of flavour-packed cuisine, historic Roman ruins, rich history, diverse geography, hot air balloon festivals, and a shopping experience like no other, look no further than Türkiye (Turkey).
The country bridges the continents of Europe and Asia, which means it's a perfect blend of different cultures, cuisines and architecture.
Even better, now's an ideal time to visit from an exchange rate perspective.
Madhavji's data suggests it's a whopping 19% cheaper to visit Türkiye right now in comparison to this time last year, and your Canadian dollars will go a whole lot further than they did.
There is a bit of a catch, though. Madhavji notes that there's a lot going on in the region right now and the country is still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake.
What's more, a Canadian travel advisory warns Canuck tourists to "exercise a high degree of caution" in some parts of the country, due to the threat of terrorist attacks and the possibility of demonstrations.
Despite all of this, tourist hotspots in Türkiye, like Istanbul, are generally considered to be safe for international travellers.
As of March 7, tourists from Canada can get 13.86 Turkish lira to the dollar.
South Africa
Travellers and tourists from all over the world are drawn to South Africa, thanks in part to its impressive surf scene, golden beaches, the vibrant city of Cape Town, and the once-in-a-lifetime safari opportunities in Kruger National Park.
If you're somebody who's always dreamed of seeing elephants and lions in the wild, or jaw-dropping vistas like God's window and the iconic Table Mountain, what are you waiting for?
According to the experts at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, 2023 is a great year to visit South Africa if you're travelling from Canada, as your Canadian dollar will go around 9% further than it did this time last year.
Naturally, such an adventure comes at a price, and travellers from Canada can expect to fork out for world-class safari experiences and accommodation in major South African cities.
That said, with the Canadian dollar stretching further than usual in this part of the world, this could be your chance to go wild.
As of March 7, Canucks can get around 13.48 South African Rand for one Canadian dollar.
The U.K.
There's arguably no better time to visit the U.K. than in spring, when the temperatures are pleasant, the trees are blossoming and even the sleepiest of cities are coming back to life after the winter season.
Whether it's England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland on your bucket list, 2023 is a great time to embark on a British adventure.
Madhavji told Narcity that it's only around 3.3% cheaper for Canadians to visit the U.K. right now in comparison to last year, but every little helps, right?
And, while you can expect to fork out to stay in major cities like Edinburgh or London, smaller U.K. cities will offer charm of their own without the significant price tag.
What's more, there are many free things to do across the U.K. once you get there, so you don't have to splurge on the major tourist attractions if you don't want to. Just remember to save enough money to try a full English breakfast and a scone!
As of March 7, Canadians can expect to get 0.61 British pence for a single Canadian dollar.
Argentina
One country that is often considered a great place for Canadian travellers hoping to get the most bang for their buck is Argentina.
In December, greedyrates.ca suggested that the South American country is among the best places for Canadian travellers to go if they're looking to stretch their funds, as the Argentinian peso "has fallen off a cliff."
While it's been steadily improving since December, Canadians are still able to get a pretty comfortable exchange rate, with one dollar equalling 146.05 Argentine Peso as of March 7.
What's great about Argentina is that, while you may have to splurge a little on the plane ticket, travelling the country is considered pretty affordable in comparison to the other countries on this list.
Because the cost of food, accommodation and activities is fairly reasonable, especially if you're not looking for luxury, a trip to Argentina could be way more accessible than you thought.
Not only does the country promise competitive prices, it also offers famous landmarks, thriving nightlife, unique history and a world-renowned soccer culture.
And, if you really want to stretch your money this spring, consider skipping any trips to the United States.
The experts at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange say the U.S. dollar is around 8% more expensive than it was this time last year, so put your cross-border trip on hold if you can!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
