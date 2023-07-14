This Abandoned Town In Turkey Features Hundreds Of Tiny Castles & It's So Eerie (PHOTOS)
You can visit Turkey and explore this Disney-like ghost town.🏰
When thinking of visiting Turkey, one might imagine a trip to the famous Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque or a tour of a Unesco World Heritage Site, but what about a quick road trip from the Istanbul airport?
With the Black Sea to the north and the Mediterranean Sea to the south, Turkey is a diverse country both in its landscape and its attractions. An unlikely tourist attraction, the eerie Burj Al Babas sits between Istanbul and Ankara. Now these are not the ancient ruins of the Ottoman Empire but an abandoned attempt at lavish living.
Just two hours from the Black Sea, this deserted housing development was once intended to be luxury villas and vacation homes for wealthy tourists, appealing to foreigners who frequently visit Turkey.
But after the overseeing development company filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the project went unfinished, with over 500 homes resembling those of fairytales now sitting dark and empty.
Imagined as a Disney-like dream world, the site is now a ghost town and could be a spot on your Turkey itinerary.
Can you go inside Burj Al Babas?
While the town has long since been deserted, this spot can be a tourist attraction if you're up for a road trip. Seemingly open to the public (or at least, not restricted), you can explore the grounds and half-finished homes. It's roughly a two-hour drive from Istanbul.
Though, there is little in the way of landscaping and no roads to speak of within the community, so be prepared to navigate rocky terrain and construction debris.
Who owns Burj Al Babas?
The Burj Al Babas project was conceived and overseen by the Sarot Group, headed by the entrepreneurial Yerdelen brothers.
Construction began in 2014 when property developers bought the land for approximately US$200 million and began building hundreds of identical castle-shaped properties.
Why is the town of Burj Al Babas abandoned?
By 2018, the Sarot Group had gone bankrupt and the majority of those who’d shown an interest in the Disney-esque properties started pulling out their investments.
Despite lofty ambitions for the complex, over 500 castles were left abandoned and unfinished, with the development company reportedly owing $27 million, per Architectural Digest.
What was Burj Al Babas supposed to look like?
Plans for the development included Turkish baths, an entertainment complex, shops, sports fields and a hotel in addition to over 700 homes ranging between US$400,000 and US$500,000.
However, locals were not happy with the display of opulence or the developer’s destructive ways. Hürriet Daily News — a local outlet in Turkey — reported that locals were particularly upset that the new development didn’t match Turkish culture or the style of homes in the area reminiscent of the Ottoman Empire. So much for Turkish delight!
When is the best time to visit Turkey?
According to Lonely Planet, low season in Turkey is from November to March. While it can get rather cold in Turkey, skiing is quite popular, and the Turkish baths are a great way to warm up. Plus, there will be fewer tourists overall.
High season runs from June to August when the weather is warm and tourists visiting Turkey can take advantage of the country's Black and Mediterranean Sea shorelines.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 3, 2021.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.