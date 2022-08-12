7 Countries You Can Travel To Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way, According To An Expert
Make the most of the rising loonie! ✈️
If you've been dreaming of an international vacation but aren't sure where to go, how about travelling to one of these places where the Canadian dollar goes a long way?
Narcity recently got in touch with international currency expert Rahim Madhavji from Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, to find out where Canadians should be travelling to in order to get the most bang for their buck.
He says that, for example, issues in Europe and Russia have "created some uncertainty for the economy in those regions," which means the euro has been impacted.
While not everywhere in the continent is safe to visit right now, Madhavji says there are places that are safe to visit and that accept and use the euro. This means, as a Canadian, you can still "benefit from the rising loonie."
It's worth keeping in mind that some of these countries aren't necessarily cheap to fly to, and the cost of things like hotels, transport and activities may vary.
However, Madhavji says the Canadian dollar is strong against these countries' currencies right now, so your money will stretch further than it may have in the past.
This means now is the perfect time to visit if you've always dreamed of exploring these places anyway.
From Italy to Japan, here are just a few spots you can travel to right now where your Canadian dollars might stretch a little further.
Turkey
According to Madhavji, one spot Canadians should consider visiting right now is Turkey, where the Canadian dollar is particularly strong against the Turkish lira.
He explained that the country has been experiencing some "political and economic problems for a while," which has caused the value of its currency to drop.
Canadians will be able to get around 14 Turkish Lira for 1 Canadian dollar, as of August 12.
Better still, Turkey is often listed among the cheapest places in Europe for travellers to go to.There are some truly beautiful and iconic sights in the country, including the Hagia Sophia (Aya Sofya) Mosque, which is renowned as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.
Sweden
If you've had exploring the mountain ranges of Sweden on your bucket list, this could be your chance to go.
Right now, Madhavji says the Canadian dollar is comparatively strong against the Swedish currency, with 1 Canadian dollar worth almost 8 Swedish krona.
The country offers over 100,000 lakes, rolling hills, the midnight sun and northern lights, so it's perfect for nature lovers.
It's not a cheap country to visit overall, but if you've been waiting for a sign to visit — this is it!
Italy
If you want to head to the home of glorious pizza and pasta, now could be a good time to do it.
Experts say the Canadian dollar is strong against the euro right now, with one buck getting you 0.76 in Europe's leading currency.
According to PlanetWare, Italy is one of the cheaper European countries you can visit at the moment too.
You can save even more money by avoiding visiting in summer and steering clear of iconic (and more expensive!) destinations like Venice and Rome.
Albania
Another of the cheapest countries in Europe to visit right now, one Canadian dollar will currently get you around 88 Albanian leke.
Albania is considered one of Europe's best-kept secrets and offers historic sights, natural wonders and impressive summer weather.
It also promises affordable restaurants, accommodation and countless free activities, so it's a great destination to head for if you want to stretch your budget to its maximum.
Japan
Currency expert Madhavji told Narcity that Japan is "not really raising interest rates like the rest of the world" at the moment, which means it's a good opportunity for Canadians to get the most bang for their buck.
It's definitely not a cheap destination to visit, but if seeing the country's cherry blossoms, cutting-edge technology, iconic bullet trains and Mount Fuji are on your bucket list, don't hang around!
Canadians can expect around 104 Japanese yen for a single dollar right around now.
Portugal
Portugal is another country in Europe that is considered an affordable place to visit, where the Canadian dollar will swing in your favour right now.
As Madhavji explained, countries in the continent continue to deal with the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has left the strength of the euro more uncertain than in previous years.
With the opportunity to get plenty of bang for your buck, you can explore Portugal's golden sands, rugged volcanic hiking trails, beautiful harbors, and more.
To save even more money, consider visiting outside of the peak season (June to August) and try many of the free activities on offer in the region.
Slovenia
Another sometimes-overlooked spot to consider adding to your 2022 vacation radar is Slovenia.
The central European country is renowned by those in the know for its mountains, ski resorts and lakes, and it's comparative affordability when compared with other European vacation destinations.
Surrounded by iconic destinations such as Italy, Austria and Hungary, you could combine all of these countries into one budget-friendly, epic adventure!
