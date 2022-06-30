7 Countries You Can Visit In Europe In 2023 Without Paying The New ETIAS Entry Fee
You can still plan that Eurotrip!
It's going to be a bit more expensive to visit parts of Europe next year, but if the upcoming entry fee has you miffed, then we've got a few alternatives for you.
Starting next year, people from 63 visa-exempt countries will have to apply for a special waiver to visit the EU, and that means a new 7€ fee and another round of paperwork to fill out.
The waiver is called the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), and it's set to take effect in May of 2023.
The ETIAS will be used to control entry into 27 nations in Europe along with a few independent states, and it'll apply to visitors from visa-exempt countries outside the Schengen area.
According to the ETIAS website, the countries adopting the fee in 2023 are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
Though not part of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland also require the visa waiver. Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City will also be looking for it.However, there are some countries in Europe that won't be adopting it, meaning you won't have to pay that fee or fill out the extra form.
Here are the European nations that you'll be able to visit without an ETIAS next year, according to the latest info.
- United Kingdom
- Ukraine
- Serbia
- Moldova
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Albania
- Montenegro
It's unclear when Europe will open up applications for the ETIAS. It's also possible that this list will change, as the ETIAS website states that more countries will be added in the future.
But if you're looking to avoid that pesky new form, then give one of these countries a shot in 2023!