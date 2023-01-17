These 15 Countries Charge Canadians To Visit & Here's What To Know Before Travelling
Be sure to account for these extra costs! 💰🧳
With 2023 set to be a hot year for travel, Canadians will want to make themselves aware of any additional expenses that could come up before their vacation.
For instance, Canadians are required to pay a fee to travel to certain countries, which you'll want to keep in mind when booking your trip.
This year, Canadians will be charged for visiting certain regions of Europe, but there are other countries across the globe where Cancuks will have to fork out some extra cash when travelling.
Here are 15 countries that travellers from Canada will be charged to travel to this year.
Caribbean Islands
Many Caribbean islands have a tourist tax added to the cost of hotel rooms or that visitors must pay upon departure.
Those with a fee for visitors include Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
Some countries may also require visitors to purchase a tourist card. The cost and requirements for each country vary, with departure fees ranging from $12 to $36, so check with the individual nation's tourism website before you embark on your trip.
European Union
While not a country, but a collection of countries, the European Union is set to implement a new visa waiver system that will charge travellers from certain nations a fee to enter.
The European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, will allow the EU to keep track of visitors from countries where travellers do not need a visa to enter Europe and is set to cost 7 euros (or around $10) for each application.
The fee will apply to every visitor over 18 years old and will be used for countries including Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Slovenia, Iceland and Sweden.
France
A tourist tax, or "taxe de séjour," is collected from visitors by hotels upon checkout when staying in France.
Rates vary and depend on each type of accommodation, but are said to be between 0.20 and 4.20 euros ($0.29-6.09) per night.
According to Explore France, the tax is mainly used to fund "tourist activities and the modernization of tourist spaces."
Germany
Some German cities charge a "culture tax," or "bed tax," which is applied to a visitor's accommodation bill and is about 5% of the amount a visitor pays for their stay.
Greece
Visitors to Greece will have to pay a tourist tax that is dependent on the type and official rating of their accommodation and the length of their stay, according to EasyJet.
The tax is said to range from 0.5 euros ($0.72) for one-star accommodation up to 4 euros ($5.80) for five-star stays and is charged per room per night.
Indonesia
If you're travelling to the popular tourist spot Bali, you'll have to pay a visitor's tax.
According to Indonesia Expat, overseas visitors to the Indonesian province must pay a fee starting at 146,517 Indonesian Rupiah, or about $13.
The Jakarta Post says the money goes towards preserving the environment and Balinese culture.
Italy
Some Italian cities charge visitors a tourist tax, but how much and what kind are dependent on the place.
The amount, which is applied to the cost of accommodations, also varies according to the rating of your stay, meaning the more stars, the more you can expect to fork out.
For example, in Rome, the tax ranges from 4 euros for a three-star stay to 7 euros for five stars, according to tour operator ExpertoItaly.
Another popular tourist city in the country is set to introduce an entrance fee starting this year.
As of January 16, those making day trips to Venice must purchase a ticket to enter, which costs between 3 and 10 euros depending on how busy the day is, according to Lonely Planet.
Japan
International tourists departing from Japan must pay a departure tax of 1,000 yen (about $10.42).
There are some exceptions, including transit passengers who leave the country within 24 hours after entry and passengers who are under the age of 2.
Mexico
One of Mexico's most popular tourist areas charges visitors a tourism tax.
Quintana Roo, a Mexican state that's home to popular tourist spots like Cancun, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres, charges a tourist tax to all foreign visitors, including Canadians.
According to local tourism websites, the tax is 224 Mexican pesos per person, or about $16.
The Netherlands
Visitors to the Netherlands must pay a tourist tax, which is divided into two types; a land tourist tax, for accommodation like hotels and bed and breakfasts, and a water tourist tax, which is used for accommodation on board vessels.
The tax is included in the price of the stay, according to the government.
The rate of the tax differs by municipality, however, in Amsterdam, the rate is 7% of the price of the accommodation, plus a flat rate of 3 euros ($4.35) per person, per night.
New Zealand
Canadians travelling to New Zealand will have to pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) when applying for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, which visitors can use to travel to the country without a visa.
The IVL costs 35 New Zealand dollars (about $29.95), and is used for the maintenance of the facilities and natural environment tourists will use during their stay.
Portugal
Portugal is one of the countries included in the ETIAS, meaning that travel to the country will cost about $10.
According to Euronews, Portugal also charges a tourist tax of about 2 euros per night (about $2.90) during the first seven days of a traveller's stay, which only applies to visitors who are 13 years old and older.
Spain
In certain cities in Spain, visitors are required to pay a tourist tax that is added to the price of their accommodation.
Like other destinations, the tax varies according to the accommodation type. In Barcelona, for instance, travellers staying in a four-star hotel can expect to pay 3.45 euros ($5) and 5.25 euros ($7.61) for a five-star stay.
The same kind of tax also applies in cities like Ibiza, Mallorca, and Formentera.
Switzerland
Visitors to Switzerland must pay a tourist tax that is added to the cost of accommodation and is applied per night, per person, according to Euronews.
According to The Times, the amount can range from 0.5 Swiss francs ($0.72) to 6.50 Swiss francs ($9.40) based on the category of accommodation, although some areas may charge a flat rate.
Thailand
According to the Independent, Thailand is planning to introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (about $12.16) which will be used to help develop tourist destinations and cover insurance for visitors.
The new fee will be priced in with airline tickets, according to Reuters.
If you're planning on travelling to any of these countries, plan to spend just a little bit more!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.