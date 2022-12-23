India Restored E-Visa Services For Canadian Passport Holders & It's Much Easier To Travel Now
Here's what you need to know.👇
Canadians looking to travel to India will be happy to know that the country has just made it easier to do so.
India has restored its e-Visa services for Canadian passport holders, making it much simpler for those looking to travel to the country.
In a press release on December 20, 2022, the High Commission of India, Ottawa, announced that e-Visas for Canadian passport holders had been restored, effective immediately.
The commission said that those with a Canadian passport who wish to visit the country for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes can apply for an e-Visa online.
An e-Visa is an official document permitting entry into and travel within a certain country that serves as an alternative to Visas issued at ports of entry or obtained by travellers before departure.
While there are some countries that Canadians don't need a Visa to travel to, for travel to India, residents must obtain a visa prior to their flight.
With an e-Visa, you can easily obtain the credentials necessary to enter the country electronically and avoid the wait times, which can be about 30-45 days for a Visa to the country.
How to apply for an India e-Visa
The e-Visa application process is quite simple, and is outlined on the Government of India website.
There are some eligibility requirements as noted on the government website, including that travellers should have a passport with at least six months validity at the time of applying, and that travellers should have a return ticket or onward journey ticket.
To apply online, you'll have to upload the page of your passport that contains your photo and personal details.
You'll also have to pay a processing fee. The fee varies by country and length of stay, but for a 30-day tourist e-Visa, the cost is US$25, or about $34.
Some other personal details will be required as part of the application. You'll also be required to upload a recent photo of yourself.
A sample application can be found on the Government of India website showing everything you'll need to apply.
Once your application is accepted, an Electronic Travel Authorization will be sent to your email, which you can then print and present to Immigration. The e-Visa is valid for 365 days from when it's issued.
Are flights from Canada to India open?
Those looking to travel to India from Canada will be happy to know that a recent transportation agreement between the two countries has opened the door to more opportunities for trips.
In November, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced an air transport agreement between India and Canada that would allow airlines to increase the number of flights between the nations.
The agreement allows for unlimited flights between Canada and India, up from the previous 35 flights per week.
The new agreement gives Canadian airlines access to Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Indian carriers will be able to access Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, and two additional locations that will be selected by India.
