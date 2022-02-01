Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Eased For Passengers From India & Morocco

Test requirements are now the same regardless of a traveller's departure country. ✈️

Trending Editor
Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Eased For Passengers From India & Morocco
Ronniechua | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

Passengers travelling from India and Morocco will no longer face additional measures at the Canadian border following an update to Canada's travel restrictions.

In a statement on January 28, the federal government confirmed that it would be scrapping all modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers from both countries.

It applies to those coming to Canada on direct or indirect flights and was effective as of Friday.

Passengers from both countries will no longer be required to get a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test from a third country to gain entry into Canada.

It means restrictions on travellers in India and Morocco are now aligned with everywhere else and pre-entry test requirements will be the same regardless of an individual's departure country.

The restrictions came into effect after the Public Health Agency of Canada recorded an increase in positive test results from people arriving from Morocco and India last year.

On January 28, officials also announced the end of temporary travel exemptions at the land border for B.C. residents.

As of January 31, British Columbians will no longer be permitted to bypass COVID-19 measures to travel to the U.S. for essentials and supplies. Exemptions were previously granted following heavy flooding in the region in November.

Announcing the changes, the Government of Canada said it was taking "a responsible, precautionary approach at the border to help protect Canadians from the global COVID-19 pandemic."

It promised to continue to "closely monitor and adjust measures at the border, as appropriate."

Canada's travel rules became stricter earlier this year when a number of exemptions were scrapped — making it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.

As of January 18, groups like international students aged 18 or over, professional and amateur athletes, temporary foreign workers, essential service providers and more will only be permitted to enter Canada if they can prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

us-canada border

Crossing The Canada-US Border Is About To Become More 'Efficient' Thanks To These Changes

The CBSA hopes travellers could cross the land border in 15 seconds. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@ywgairport | Instagram, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Travellers crossing the Canada-U.S. border can expect the process to become simpler and more efficient, thanks to a number of technological changes implemented by the Canada Border Services Agency.

On January 24, the agency announced its plans to modernize using new technologies and data, which it says will make "cross-border travel and trade more secure and efficient."

Keep Reading Show less

A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million

The money will apparently help truckers who are heading to Ottawa with the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Modfos | Dreamstime

A GoFundMe in support of truck drivers who are against Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers entering the country has now raised more than $4 million.

Truck drivers are taking part in the "Freedom Convoy 2022" and driving from B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and other places in Canada to Ottawa in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

Travel Rules At The Canada-US Land Border Have Changed & Here's What You Need To Cross

Get prepared, folks! 🚗

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip across the border in the near future, things might look a little different once again. That's because restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border have been updated, and almost everyone must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross.

On Saturday, January 22, the United States implemented a new requirement for all non-Americans entering the country via its land borders or ferry ports.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

More Than 700K Canadians Went Abroad Last Month Despite Canada's Travel Advisory

Another 600,000 returned from the United States via land borders, too.👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, @westjet | Instagram

It seems Canada's global travel advisory, repeated warnings from the feds and concerns about the Omicron variant were not enough to stop Canadians from heading overseas for the holidays.

In a new report, Statistics Canada shared how many people took a trip abroad in December 2021, and hundreds of thousands of Canadians headed to another country before returning home.

Keep Reading Show less