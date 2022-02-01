Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Eased For Passengers From India & Morocco
Test requirements are now the same regardless of a traveller's departure country. ✈️
Passengers travelling from India and Morocco will no longer face additional measures at the Canadian border following an update to Canada's travel restrictions.
In a statement on January 28, the federal government confirmed that it would be scrapping all modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers from both countries.
It applies to those coming to Canada on direct or indirect flights and was effective as of Friday.
Passengers from both countries will no longer be required to get a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test from a third country to gain entry into Canada.
It means restrictions on travellers in India and Morocco are now aligned with everywhere else and pre-entry test requirements will be the same regardless of an individual's departure country.
The restrictions came into effect after the Public Health Agency of Canada recorded an increase in positive test results from people arriving from Morocco and India last year.
The testing and quarantine exemptions for BC residents impacted by floods, travelling to the US for their basic necessities, will expire on January 31 at 20:59 PST.\n\nFor more info on border measures when entering Canada: http://ow.ly/Wvpv50HGyQo\u00a0pic.twitter.com/oXH9z4E5RI— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1643394603
On January 28, officials also announced the end of temporary travel exemptions at the land border for B.C. residents.
As of January 31, British Columbians will no longer be permitted to bypass COVID-19 measures to travel to the U.S. for essentials and supplies. Exemptions were previously granted following heavy flooding in the region in November.
Announcing the changes, the Government of Canada said it was taking "a responsible, precautionary approach at the border to help protect Canadians from the global COVID-19 pandemic."
It promised to continue to "closely monitor and adjust measures at the border, as appropriate."
Canada's travel rules became stricter earlier this year when a number of exemptions were scrapped — making it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.
As of January 18, groups like international students aged 18 or over, professional and amateur athletes, temporary foreign workers, essential service providers and more will only be permitted to enter Canada if they can prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
