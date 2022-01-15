Canada's Travel Restrictions Changed & Students Aren't Exempt From Vaccine Requirements Now
New rules have come into effect for students. 📚
There has been another update to Canada's travel restrictions that changes who is allowed to come into the country and students are included.
As of January 15, 2022, the new rules that come into effect remove the exemptions from entry requirements that some travellers used to have.
That means people entering Canada who used to be exempt from requirements are now only allowed to come into the country if they are fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved for entry into Canada.
International students who are 18 years of age and older are included in this new update.
Those fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend any provincially or territorially designated learning institution in Canada.
Individuals travelling to reunite with family, professional and amateur athletes, individuals with a valid work permit and essential service providers like truck drivers also have to be vaccinated to enter Canada now.
Also as of January 15, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals will only be allowed to come into the country if they meet the criteria for limited exceptions which apply to certain groups.
That includes agricultural and food processing workers, those entering on compassionate grounds, newly resettled refugees and children under the age of 18 who come here to study at a designated learning institution that has a COVID-19 readiness plan.
The federal government has said that exempt unvaccinated travellers will still be subjected to testing, quarantine and other entry requirements.
Foreign nationals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and not exempt from the rules will be barred from entering Canada!