Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Changed & Students Aren't Exempt From Vaccine Requirements Now

New rules have come into effect for students. 📚

Trending Staff Writer
Canada's Travel Restrictions Changed & Students Aren't Exempt From Vaccine Requirements Now
@uoft | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

There has been another update to Canada's travel restrictions that changes who is allowed to come into the country and students are included.

As of January 15, 2022, the new rules that come into effect remove the exemptions from entry requirements that some travellers used to have.

That means people entering Canada who used to be exempt from requirements are now only allowed to come into the country if they are fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved for entry into Canada.

International students who are 18 years of age and older are included in this new update.

Those fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend any provincially or territorially designated learning institution in Canada.

Individuals travelling to reunite with family, professional and amateur athletes, individuals with a valid work permit and essential service providers like truck drivers also have to be vaccinated to enter Canada now.

Also as of January 15, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals will only be allowed to come into the country if they meet the criteria for limited exceptions which apply to certain groups.

That includes agricultural and food processing workers, those entering on compassionate grounds, newly resettled refugees and children under the age of 18 who come here to study at a designated learning institution that has a COVID-19 readiness plan.

The federal government has said that exempt unvaccinated travellers will still be subjected to testing, quarantine and other entry requirements.

Foreign nationals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and not exempt from the rules will be barred from entering Canada!

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Testing Requirement For Travellers Will Be Evaluated As 'The Whole World Has Omicron'

Dr. Theresa Tam said testing every traveller is "a capacity drain."

@ywgairport | Instagram

According to the country's top doctor, Canada's testing requirement for travellers will be evaluated "over time" since "the whole world has Omicron" and there could be a better way to screen people who come into the country.

During a COVID-19 modelling update on January 14, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked if the government should still be testing incoming travellers upon arrival when Omicron is so widespread and there is a limited capacity for testing across the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are About To Get Stricter & Here's What You Need To Know

Entry exemptions for unvaccinated travellers are changing.👇

@canborder | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The latest update to Canada's travel restrictions is going to make it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.

As of January 15, 2022, the federal government is removing a number of entry exemptions for travellers that aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Going To Charge Adults A 'Significant' Tax If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated

It's the first Canadian province to make the move.👇

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec is about to become the first Canadian province to charge residents a "significant" fee if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press conference on January 11, Premier François Legault confirmed that unvaccinated Quebecers who are over the age of 18 must get their first dose in the next few weeks or face getting fined.

Keep Reading Show less

Americans Are Now Being Urged To Avoid Travel To Canada Due To 'Very High' Levels Of COVID-19

Canada was just bumped to alert Level 4 by the CDC.👇😬

@ywgairport | Instagram

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially warned Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to Canada due to its "very high" levels of COVID-19.

On Monday, January 10, the CDC updated its travel advisory for Canada, bumping it to a Level 4 on their rating scale. This means that the country has a "very high level of COVID-19" and is now at the strongest alert level possible.

Keep Reading Show less