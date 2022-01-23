Trending Tags

All Canadians Must Now Be Fully Vaccinated To Enter The US & There Are 'Limited Exceptions'

The new rules apply at land borders and ferry terminals, as well as via air.

@ywgairport | Instagram, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

It's about to get much harder for unvaccinated people to cross the Canada-U.S. border, as a new requirement for non-Americans entering the country has come into effect.

As of Saturday, January 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means that foreign nationals are no longer permitted to enter the United States via land or ferry if they cannot show proof of full vaccination, regardless of their reason for travel.

It brings the American land border and ferry port restrictions in line with the country's air travel rules, which also require passengers to be fully vaccinated.

The DHS says there are now "limited exceptions" to the requirement at all ports of entry.

The changes do not apply to U.S. nationals, citizens, permanent residents or immigrants.

Although the update was originally announced in October 2021, the DHS said on Thursday that "COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide."

In a statement confirming the latest travel measures, DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said, "These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy."

Non-American drivers and passengers crossing the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders won't be required to take a COVID-19 test to enter the States, but they must prove their vaccination status.

Those entering via plane are required to provide proof of a negative test or show they've recently recovered from COVID-19, as well as proof of vaccination.

A week or so earlier, Canada's own travel restrictions also got stricter as the country moved to scrap exemptions for unvaccinated travellers.

On January 15, a number of entry exemptions were removed, which means foreign nationals such as international students, truck drivers, professional athletes, temporary foreign workers and essential service providers, among others, must now be vaccinated to come to Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

