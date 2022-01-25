An Ontario Cop Posted A Video Supporting The 'Freedom Rally' & People Are Not Happy
Police say they're looking into the video.
Durham police are currently looking into a video posted by an officer who called the convoy of Canadian truckers protesting the country's vaccine mandate "true heroes" on Monday.
"We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally," Durham Regional Police said on January 24, adding that the views expressed in the video don't reflect those of the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).
"We are currently looking into this matter," they wrote.
In the video posted on Twitter, a uniformed officer who identified herself as Constable Erin Howard shared her support for the Canadian truckers driving across the country in protest of the vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border.
Supporting the truckers from one radio band to another #FreedomConvoy2022pic.twitter.com/u6IzZSipTG— EA (@EA) 1643028798
"I really wanted to give a shoutout to all the truckers. I think what you guys are doing is incredible," Howard said, after introducing herself in the clip.
"You're fighting for our rights and freedoms, and right now it feels like we're a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake."
As of January 15, the federal government removed travel exemptions for certain unvaccinated individuals, including truck drivers. While unvaccinated Canadian drivers can't be denied entry, they will have to meet certain requirements when they return to the country, including quarantine requirements.
According to a government press release, any non-Canadian trucker who is either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated coming into Canada from the U.S. by land will be sent back to the United States.
"You guys are honestly true heroes, what you're doing is just incredible," Howard said.
"I will be in Ottawa when you guys roll in. I'm going to be speaking on behalf of Police on Guard, and we are thrilled, thrilled and honored to be able to be there. I can't wait to meet you guys. I hope to talk to a lot of you in person."
Several Twitter users had thoughts about the video.
"If this is an officer *in uniform* making a political statement, it betrays a real lack of sound judgment. Please note: it's doing it in uniform which is the concern," one user wrote.
Another commented that Howard is "going to regret doing this," adding that "if the right thing is done, the herd is about to be thinned" at DRPS.
Some showed support for the officer, and said that she's done "nothing wrong."
Narcity reached out to Howard on Twitter but did not hear back before this article was published.
