Maxime Bernier Is Dragging Canada's Party Leaders Online & He Called O'Toole A 'Wet Noodle'

He didn't hold back on Justin Trudeau, either. 😬

Trending Editor
@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been taking to social media to troll other party leaders, namely the prime minister and Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 24, Bernier shared a video of O'Toole refusing to say whether he supports the Canadian truckers protesting the federal vaccine mandates at the border.

In response, the PPC leader described O'Toole as a "wet noodle."

The Conservative leader wasn't the only one to face an insult from Bernier on Monday, as Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau also took a hit.

"BREAKING - Trudeau takes hardline approach against Russia, warns Putin not to invade Ukraine unless soldiers can show vaccine passport at the border," he trolled, in reference to the recent tension in Russia and Ukraine.

In another tweet a day earlier, he described the PM as "a cruel monster." The comment may be in relation to Canada's federal vaccine mandates, which Bernier has shared many tweets about.

The ex-Conservative cabinet minister has been outspoken in his support for "freedom of choice" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations and he has pushed back against the Government of Canada's vaccine requirements for travellers and federal employees.

In November 2021, he took a trip to Florida without getting any COVID-19 vaccinations and said he wouldn't apologize to Canadians for doing so.

It's not the first time he's directed negative comments at his fellow party leaders online, either.

After the 2021 federal election, he called out every one of his competitors and declared his own party the "only winner," despite the PPC winning no seats.

In September, he even called the prime minister a "fascist psychopath" for calling out anti-vaxxers. Ouch!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

