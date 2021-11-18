Trending Tags

Maxime Bernier Says He Had To Go To Florida To 'Experience The Freedom' Canada Used To Have

He called it "pretty sad."

MaximeBernier | Twitter

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has spoken out about the time he has spent in the U.S. and how it compares to what life used to be like in Canada.

On November 18, he posted a tweet that said how "it is pretty sad" he had to go to Florida in order to experience freedom.

He also said that the freedom he has experienced in the U.S. is something "Canada had only two years ago."

At the end of October, Bernier told his followers how he travelled to Florida despite not being fully vaccinated.

"As you know, I didn't take the two shots and I won't," he said in a video about his trip.

He explained that was able to get into the U.S. because he flew there before the country's vaccine requirement kicked in for air travellers.

Bernier isn't the only one who has made a comparison between Canada and Florida. In early 2021, a U.S. doctor called B.C. "the Florida of Canada" because of the province's COVID-19 policies.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

