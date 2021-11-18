Maxime Bernier Says He Had To Go To Florida To 'Experience The Freedom' Canada Used To Have
He called it "pretty sad."
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has spoken out about the time he has spent in the U.S. and how it compares to what life used to be like in Canada.
On November 18, he posted a tweet that said how "it is pretty sad" he had to go to Florida in order to experience freedom.
It is pretty sad I had to come to Florida to experience the freedom Canada had only two years ago.
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) November 18, 2021
He also said that the freedom he has experienced in the U.S. is something "Canada had only two years ago."
At the end of October, Bernier told his followers how he travelled to Florida despite not being fully vaccinated.
"As you know, I didn't take the two shots and I won't," he said in a video about his trip.
He explained that was able to get into the U.S. because he flew there before the country's vaccine requirement kicked in for air travellers.
Bernier isn't the only one who has made a comparison between Canada and Florida. In early 2021, a U.S. doctor called B.C. "the Florida of Canada" because of the province's COVID-19 policies.
