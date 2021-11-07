Trending Tags

Maxime Bernier Made A Prediction For The Year 2030 In Canada & It Involves Microwaving Bugs

"You wake up queasy from your 14th booster jab taken yesterday."

MaximeBernier | Twitter

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has shared what he thinks Canada could look like in the year 2030, and it involves microwaving bugs and getting multiple booster vaccines.

In a tweet on November 5, the party leader described a scenario set nine years from now before asking his followers, "Is this the future you want?"

Bernier's future prediction begins, "It's 2030. You wake up queasy from your 14th booster jab taken yesterday."

It goes on, "You pop your meal bar made from bugs into the microwave."

The imaginary scenario goes from bad to worse, as Bernier says, "It's freezing in your government-supplied apartment because of electricity shortages. You own nothing." Yikes!

The PPC leader concluded by asking his 160,000 followers if that was the future they wanted, before re-sharing the tweet in French.

Bernier has been openly critical of the federal government's vaccine mandates, including those for travel and those for federal employees.

A week earlier, he told his social media followers that he had travelled to Florida despite not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He didn't address whether he would be quarantining upon his return to Canada and did not confirm the reason for his visit to the United States.

In September, during Canada's federal election, he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "fascist psychopath" for calling out anti-vaxxers at a campaign stop.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

