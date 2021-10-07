Trending Tags

Canada Is Making Vaccination Mandatory For Federal Employees Even If They Work From Home

Exemptions can happen but they will be "exceedingly narrow," according to Justin Trudeau.

CDC | Unsplash, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Government of Canada's mandatory vaccination policy has come into effect for federal employees and it even applies to those who work from home.

On October 6, it was revealed that all employees in the core public administration — including those who work in federal government departments, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency — must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

"We are taking this step to protect those who work in the federal public service, their families and their communities," said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland during the announcement. "This measure also protects everyone who does business with the public service."

All employees have to be fully vaccinated by the deadline at the end of October regardless of if they work onsite, remotely or by telework, according to federal government officials.

There will be consequences for employees who won't get fully vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status and even those who lie about it. That includes online training about COVID-19 vaccination, restricting employees' access to the workplace, off-site visits, business travel and conferences, and administrative leave without pay where workers are advised to not report to work or to stop working remotely.

Employees can be accommodated based on certified medical, religious or Canadian Human Rights Act reasons but Justin Trudeau said exemptions "will be exceedingly narrow, specific and, to be honest, somewhat onerous to obtain."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

