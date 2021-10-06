Canada Has Laid Out The 'Consequences' For Federal Employees Who Won't Get Vaccinated
The Government of Canada has laid out its plan to implement a vaccine mandate for federal employees in Canada and it involves strict consequences for those who refuse to get vaccinated.
Announcing the details on Wednesday, October 6, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland explained the first of two "strong, new, mandatory vaccine measures."
She confirmed that federal public servants working in the "core public administration" must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy comes into effect as of October 6, although workers will have until October 29 to prove their vaccination status.
What are the consequences?
In an accompanying release, officials laid out several penalties for those who are "unwilling to be fully vaccinated or to disclose their vaccination status."
Staff members who fail to provide proof of vaccination within two weeks of the deadline will be required to attend an online training session on COVID-19 vaccination. After this, non-compliant employees' access to the workplace will be restricted and they will be unable to participate in off-site visits, business travel and conferences.
Those who still refuse to get vaccinated will be placed on administrative leave without pay. They will be told "not to report to work, or to stop working remotely."
The government said that leave with pay is not an option for workers who won't get a COVID-19 vaccine or share their vaccination status.
If employees falsify their proof of vaccination, they will also be punished. "Anyone who lies on their attestation will face severe consequences," Justin Trudeau said during the announcement.
On the same day, Freeland and Trudeau also revealed that mandatory vaccination for domestic travel will also come into effect this month.
