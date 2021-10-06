Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
vaccine passport

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Mandatory For Federal Workers In Canada & It Starts Today

It will impact employees across multiple sectors in Canada, including the RCMP.👇

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Mandatory For Federal Workers In Canada & It Starts Today
Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

The Government of Canada will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for federal employees both in Canada and internationally, beginning on October 6.

In a press conference on Wednesday, federal officials announced that workers will have until October 29 to prove their vaccination status or face "consequences" for non-compliance.

The mandatory vaccination policy will impact federal employees "in the core public administration" and both full-time and part-time staff.

This also includes members and reservists of the RCMP, internationally-based public service employees and casual workers, as well as students and cadets who are enrolled in the RCMP.

Employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation industries will also be required to get vaccinated.

The mandate will not apply to members of the public accessing services from federal agencies like Service Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Consequences for non-compliance include being required to attend an online training session on COVID-19 vaccination, restrictions on workplace access and administrative leave without pay. Leave with pay is not an option for employees unwilling to be fully vaccinated.

On the same day, officials also announced that a vaccine mandate for domestic travel will be implemented on October 30, affecting anyone who wants to travel on a plane or train in Canada. Requirements for cruise ships will come at a later date.

There will be exemptions for both policies on medical or religious grounds, although proof is expected to be necessary in some cases.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Mandatory Vaccination For Domestic Travel In Canada Is Coming Into Effect This Month

Passengers on planes and trains will need to be fully vaccinated to travel!

@yvrairport | Instagram, @viarailcanada | Instagram

Buckle up because mandatory vaccination for domestic travel in Canada is coming into effect this month.

Federal government officials announced on October 6 that travellers aged 12 or older on all flights leaving Canadian airports along with passengers on VIA Rail or Rocky Mountaineer trains will need to be fully vaccinated in order to board and travel as of October 30.

Keep Reading Show less

These 30K People In BC Now Have To Be Fully Vaccinated By Next Month

They have until November 22 to get two doses.

Gareth Leung | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Being double vaccinated for COVID-19 is now going to be mandatory for all B.C. Public Service employees, who will have to provide proof of vaccine with the official BC Vaccine Card.

According to a press release from the Government of B.C., it will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Has A 'Strategy' To Get Other Countries To Accept Travellers With Mixed Vaccines

Some countries won't accept Canadians who've received mixed COVID-19 vaccines.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal officials say the government is implementing an "international engagement strategy" to encourage other countries to accept Canadian travellers who have received mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a statement shared with Narcity, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the plan hopes to encourage international partners to "recognize people in Canada who have received mixed vaccine schedules or extended dose intervals as being 'fully vaccinated.'"

Keep Reading Show less

3 People In BC Were Handed Vaccine Passport Violation Tickets & It Cost Them $2,300 Each

A gathering and two food and liquor servings violated COVID-19 vaccine passport regulations.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Leszek Wrona | Dreamstime

Since the implementation of the vaccine passport in B.C., on September 13, three tickets have been issued for violations, each one coming in at a whopping $2,300.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said that one ticket was issued due to a gathering and the other two due to food and liquor serving rules.

Keep Reading Show less