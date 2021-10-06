COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Mandatory For Federal Workers In Canada & It Starts Today
It will impact employees across multiple sectors in Canada, including the RCMP.👇
The Government of Canada will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for federal employees both in Canada and internationally, beginning on October 6.
In a press conference on Wednesday, federal officials announced that workers will have until October 29 to prove their vaccination status or face "consequences" for non-compliance.
The mandatory vaccination policy will impact federal employees "in the core public administration" and both full-time and part-time staff.
This also includes members and reservists of the RCMP, internationally-based public service employees and casual workers, as well as students and cadets who are enrolled in the RCMP.
Employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation industries will also be required to get vaccinated.
The mandate will not apply to members of the public accessing services from federal agencies like Service Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency.
Consequences for non-compliance include being required to attend an online training session on COVID-19 vaccination, restrictions on workplace access and administrative leave without pay. Leave with pay is not an option for employees unwilling to be fully vaccinated.
On the same day, officials also announced that a vaccine mandate for domestic travel will be implemented on October 30, affecting anyone who wants to travel on a plane or train in Canada. Requirements for cruise ships will come at a later date.
There will be exemptions for both policies on medical or religious grounds, although proof is expected to be necessary in some cases.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- COVID-19 Vaccinations Won't Be Mandatory In Canada: Trudeau ... ›
- COVID-19 Vaccines Will Become Mandatory For Some Canadians ... ›
- Canada Has Announced Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines For ... ›