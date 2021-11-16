Most Canadians Agree These Workers Should Be Fired If They Won't Get Vaxxed, Survey Says
Canadians are standing firm on their support for vaccine mandates, according to a new Angus Reid poll.
The survey, conducted in early November, included asking 1,611 Canadians if they thought a select group of workers should be fired for refusing to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Angus Reid, 70% of respondents agreed with that sentiment, with particular and considerable support for on-board airline employees (71%), school teachers (69%), medical professionals (69%), first responders (69%) and restaurant employees (64%) to be vaccinated.
There was less support when it came to firing unvaccinated tradespeople/construction workers (55%) and employees at small local businesses (53%).
There's also a divide between how Canadians feel about vaccine mandates and how they voted in the 2021 federal election. Angus Reid said that Liberal voters are most supportive of the mandates, followed by NDP and Bloc Québécois voters. Conservatives are more split, according to the research agency.
Canada has implemented several national vaccine mandates, including for federal workers and anyone travelling via rail or airplane. According to Justin Trudeau, exemptions to the mandates will be "exceedingly narrow."