Hundreds Of WestJet Workers Have Just Been Placed On Unpaid Leave Because Of Their Vax Status
WestJet's mandatory vaccination policy kicked in on November 1.
Airline company WestJet said that hundreds of its employees were placed on a one-month unpaid leave on November 1 in accordance with its mandatory vaccination policy.
Media Relations Advisor Madison Kruger told Narcity via email that the suspended employees may face termination, too, if they fail to comply with the policy.
However, the number of workers put on leave past the October 31 vaccination deadline is quite small, Kruger said. She told Narcity that WestJet has approximately 7,300 employees, and less than four percent of them have been put on leave — though the number is always changing.
"The less than four percent number referenced above represents less than 300 WestJet Group employees," Kruger said.
All airplane travellers in the country are now required to be vaccinated while travelling, as per Canada's new vaccine mandates. Pearson Airport has even warned patrons to expect longer travel times while flying due to additional health screening measures.
