Mandatory Vaccination For Domestic Travel In Canada Is Coming Into Effect This Month

@yvrairport | Instagram, @viarailcanada | Instagram

Buckle up because mandatory vaccination for domestic travel in Canada is coming into effect this month.

Federal government officials announced on October 6 that travellers aged 12 or older on all flights leaving Canadian airports along with passengers on VIA Rail or Rocky Mountaineer trains will need to be fully vaccinated in order to board and travel as of October 30.

"For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple. To travel, you've got to be vaccinated," Justin Trudeau said.

To help out anyone who still needs time to get fully vaccinated, the federal government will be allowing travellers to show proof of a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test instead of proof of vaccination until November 30.

Then, as of November 30, all travellers will need to be fully vaccinated and the testing alternative will be phased out. After that, proof of a negative test will only be allowed in limited situations like emergency travel.

To be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine or the full series of a combination of approved vaccines and have received the last dose at least 14 full days before the day of travel.

The federal government will also be working with industries to put a strict requirement in place for cruise ships before the start of the 2022 season.

On the same day as this announcement was made, federal officials also revealed that a mandatory vaccination requirement will come into effect for federal employees and they'll need to prove their vaccination status by October 29.

"These travel measures, along with mandatory vaccination for federal employees, are some of the strongest in the world because when it comes to keeping you and your family safe when it comes to avoiding lockdowns for everyone, this is no time for half measures," Trudeau said.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

