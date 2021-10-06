Trending Tags

Proof Of Vaccination For Travel Could Be Added To Your Flight Boarding Pass, Trudeau Says

The PM revealed that his government is working with major carriers in Canada to make the process simpler.

Proof Of Vaccination For Travel Could Be Added To Your Flight Boarding Pass, Trudeau Says
Jaimie Harmsen | Unsplash, @yvrairport | Instagram

Your future flight boarding pass might include gate information, the departure time and even proof of vaccination for travel, according to the prime minister.

While announcing that passengers on planes and trains will need to be fully vaccinated to travel soon, Justin Trudeau revealed how this could work for air travel both in Canada and internationally.

"The work that we're doing with major carriers in this country is to integrate the proof of vaccination digital codes into their online booking process so that when you print out your boarding pass either at the airport or in advance, there will be a clearly marked proof of vaccination thumbs up or checkmark so that the gate agent does not have to be checking documentation," Trudeau said.

He noted that his government is also working with provinces and territories to standardize proof of vaccination so that it can be available for people to travel internationally.

As of October 30, travellers aged 12 or older on all flights leaving Canadian airports and on VIA Rail or Rocky Mountaineer trains have to be fully vaccinated to board and travel.

Proof of a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test can be shown instead of proof of vaccination until November 30, but after that, travellers will need to be fully vaccinated and able to prove it as the testing alternative will be phased out.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

