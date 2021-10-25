Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Travel

WestJet Is Bringing Back Nearly 100 Flights & Here's Where You Can Escape To This Winter

Let's goooo. ✈️☀️️

WestJet Is Bringing Back Nearly 100 Flights & Here's Where You Can Escape To This Winter
@westjet | Instagram, Martinmark | Dreamstime

Pack your bags because WestJet is is about to make this winter a little sunnier.

On Monday, October 25 the airline announced the return of 95 flight destinations, which will resume in December, so you can totally escape the snow and rain that are already slamming parts of the country.

"We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer in the press release.

From Toronto, you'll be able to escape to sunny destinations like Miami, Grand Cayman, Port of Spain, San Juan, Roatan, and Kelowna.

If you're in Calgary, how about a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Punta Cana or Hawaii to get in some vitamin D?

From Winnipeg, you'll be able to hit up the sunshine in Cancun and Orlando, and from Edmonton, you can catch a non-stop flight to Honolulu.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

A New Flight From Toronto To Dublin Is Coming This Spring & It Will Be Super Cheap

Flights will begin in May.

Ian Whitworth | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Have you always wanted to see Ireland's rolling green hills or epic cliffs? Well, travelling to Europe from Toronto is about to become a lot less expensive than you might think.

WestJet announced in a press release on October 5 that direct flights between Dublin and Toronto will be coming this spring.

Keep Reading Show less

WestJet Has A Super Fancy Lounge At The Calgary Airport & Here's How You Get In

Serious celebrity energy with a regular person price tag.

WestJet, WestJet

If you've ever seen someone entering a fancy airport lounge and wondered what was inside or how you could get into the seemingly VIP space, we've got the scoop for you. Elevation Lounge is the flagship WestJet lounge at the Calgary International Airport.

Inside the lounge, you'll find amazing food, delicious drinks, places to lounge, places to work, full-on boardrooms for meetings, and so much more. Here's the best part: anyone can get in. There's a list of people who can get in for free with specific boarding passes or memberships, but people who are flying on any airline can actually pay to get access, too.

Keep Reading Show less

WestJet's Video Series Shows You Exactly What Flying Looks Like Right Now

Everything from what you need to bring, to the in-flight experience.

WestJet | YouTube, WestJet | YouTube

If you've been wondering what it's like to fly right now, this video series by WestJet will help paint the picture for you.

The company shared videos and helpful tips to show you what your travel day will look like, from preparing at home and arriving at the airport, to the in-flight experience.

Keep Reading Show less

WestJet Says It Won't Be Bringing Back Flights To Sun Destinations Anytime Soon

Passengers with upcoming flights will be contacted about cancellations.👇✈️
SHANE VOGELGESANG | Dreamstime westjet | Instagram

If you were hoping to take a sunny vacation in the near future, you may have to take a rain check! WestJet sun destination flights will continue to be suspended until at least June 4, including flights to Mexico and the Carribean.

In an announcement on April 13, the airline confirmed that its temporary suspension of select international flights would be extended further.

Keep Reading Show less