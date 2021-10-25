WestJet Is Bringing Back Nearly 100 Flights & Here's Where You Can Escape To This Winter
Let's goooo. ✈️☀️️
Pack your bags because WestJet is is about to make this winter a little sunnier.
On Monday, October 25 the airline announced the return of 95 flight destinations, which will resume in December, so you can totally escape the snow and rain that are already slamming parts of the country.
The only thing frosty, should be your drink. ☀️ Plan your winter escape with flights to over 95 destinations as of… https://t.co/CelNCkfWEX— WestJet (@WestJet) 1635174184.0
"We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer in the press release.
From Toronto, you'll be able to escape to sunny destinations like Miami, Grand Cayman, Port of Spain, San Juan, Roatan, and Kelowna.
If you're in Calgary, how about a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Punta Cana or Hawaii to get in some vitamin D?
From Winnipeg, you'll be able to hit up the sunshine in Cancun and Orlando, and from Edmonton, you can catch a non-stop flight to Honolulu.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.