Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
british columbia weather

Powerful Winds Are Set To Slam BC Today In What Could Be A 'Potentially Historic Storm'

There's going to be lots of rain too!

Powerful Winds Are Set To Slam BC Today In What Could Be A 'Potentially Historic Storm'
Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

Those living in certain parts of B.C. might want to brace themselves this weekend as some powerful winds are about to hit the province.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province has been gearing up for what is expected to be a "potentially historic storm" on Sunday, October 24.

The Pacific storm has been brewing for a few days and has already met the criteria for what forecasters called a "weather bomb," which according to TWN is "when the pressure drops 24 millibars (mb) in 24 hours -- in nearly 12 hours."

As a result, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas including Metro Vancouver, Southern Gulf Islands, and parts of Vancouver Island.

According to the agency, "very windy conditions are forecast to develop through today for Vancouver Island and neighbouring regions along the Strait of Georgia. The strong winds will persist until Monday evening."

Southeast winds anywhere from 70 to 90 km/h are expected to hit the area, with some gusts having the potential to exceed 100 km/h.

Environment Canada also predicts that as a low-pressure system nears the south coast on Monday morning, Western parts of Metro Vancouver could see the strongest winds that morning, with gusts potentially exceeding 80 km/h. However, the strongest winds overall are expected to hit West Vancouver Island.

Officials with BC Hydro posted on Twitter Saturday, October 23, saying that they're continuing to track the storm and that crews are being put on "stand-by."

A report last month from the company indicated that B.C. residents could see more outages this fall due to weakened trees from the summer's record-breaking heat as well as the possibility of La Niña-affected wet weather this winter.

But the wicked weather doesn't just stop at the wind; the storm this weekend is also set to bring heavy rain to some areas, with TWN forecasting that Western Vancouver Island and the North Shore Mountains could see 100-150 mm of rain through Monday. About 50-75 mm of rain is also forecasted for those living in the Lower Mainland.

TWN warns that this could lead to some localized flooding and landslides in certain areas so residents are best to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

An 'Unprecedented' Storm Will Hit BC This Weekend & It's Going To Be Intense

There's an "ongoing storm parade" in B.C.

Micheal Carter | The Weather Network, Pncphotos | Dreamstime

B.C. is in for yet another massive storm this weekend with super high winds and lots of rain.

The Weather Network says that the province is going to be in for a "bumpy ride" the next few days.

Keep Reading Show less

A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & Wind Warnings Are In Effect For Hurricane-Force Gusts

Not one, but two, storms are coming for B.C. 🌬️

The Weather Network, David Carey | Dreamstime

Almost all of coastal B.C. is under a weather warning as the region prepares for two powerful storms.

The Weather Network (TWN) said that over the next four days, these weather systems will bring "hurricane-force winds and heavy rain forecast to close out the week."

Keep Reading Show less

BC Hydro Outages Could Happen More & More Often This Fall As Stormy Weather Rages On

It could be the "perfect storm" for more outages! 🙈

Vismax | Dreamstime

Get your candles and flashlights prepped because BC Hydro is warning customers that they could see more outages this fall.

According to a statement from the company issued on Friday, September 17, this summer's record-breaking heat paired with the potential for La Niña-affected wet weather this winter could mean trouble when it comes to keeping the lights on.

Keep Reading Show less