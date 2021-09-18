BC Hydro Outages Could Happen More & More Often This Fall As Stormy Weather Rages On
It could be the "perfect storm" for more outages! 🙈
Get your candles and flashlights prepped because BC Hydro is warning customers that they could see more outages this fall.
According to a statement from the company issued on Friday, September 17, this summer's record-breaking heat paired with the potential for La Niña-affected wet weather this winter could mean trouble when it comes to keeping the lights on.
"BC Hydro meteorologists predict this summer's record-breaking temperatures in B.C. could mean a fresh accumulation of dead and weakened trees that could be a risk to electrical infrastructure," a release from the company said. "The inclement weather coupled with drought-weakened trees could result in the 'perfect storm' for outages."
The company mentioned that its two biggest storms ever, from 2015 and 2018, were both preceded by droughts. In the 2015 storm, over 710,000 outages were recorded and the whole ordeal lasted several days.
BC Hydro said despite increasing storms, the duration of outages is on the decline and is currently below the five-year average. The company, however, still recommends having a robust emergency kit on hand, just in case.