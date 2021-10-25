A 'Historic' Storm Is Hitting BC & This Hour-By-Hour Forecast Shows When It'll Get Wild
This is what to expect.
B.C. has been hit with storm after storm, and now things are getting even worse with a historical system continuing to make its way through the province.
The Weather Network report said that this severe weather will continue through Monday. Residents should be prepared for power outages, downed trees, difficult travel including ferry cancellations, and the possibility of mudslides, forecasters warn.
Are you kidding me?! Not sure people realize how lucky we are this storm isn't 400-500 km further east right now… https://t.co/AYsxV6zTwo— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1635104021.0
The weather bomb has already caused power outages for tens of thousands of customers on Sunday, says the report.
What a night… #BCStorm The view behind our little house early this morning (a tree fell on the lines). Needless t… https://t.co/YIOOJCbet7— Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville) 1635170403.0
The wind warnings are for parts of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.
The rain will also continue to come down hard throughout the day. The report said, "100-150 mm are expected for western Vancouver Island and the North Shore Mountains while 50-75 mm is anticipated for the Lower Mainland."
According to The Weather Network report, BC Ferries had also preemptively cancelled nearly two dozen sailings on Monday due to the winds.
The report said that this jet stream has actually "sent pressure values careening to unprecedented lows," setting the "new Pacific Northwest pressure record. The previous record was 943 mb, which was recorded during post-tropical cyclone Harriet in 1977."
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for high-risk areas, so you know what to expect.
Tofino
8 a.m.: 43 km/h, gusts of up to 69 km/h
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 45 km/h, gusts of up to 71 km/h
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 46 km/h, gusts of up to 71 km/h
2 p.m.: 46 km/h, gusts of up to 69 km/h
3 p.m.: 42 km/h, gusts of up to 63 km/h
4 p.m.: 39 km/h, gusts of up to 59 km/h
5 p.m.: 37 km/h, gusts of up to 56 km/h
6 p.m.: 39 km/h, gusts of up to 59 km/h
7 p.m.: 42 km/h, gusts of up to 63 km/h
8 p.m.: 45 km/h, gusts of up to 68 km/h
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 46 km/h, gusts of up to 69 km/h
Victoria
8 a.m.: 40 km/h, gusts of up to 78 km/h
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 41 km/h, gusts of up to 77 km/h
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 43 km/h, gusts of up to 72 km/h
2 p.m.: 45 km/h, gusts of up to 68 km/h
3 p.m.: 43 km/h, gusts of up to 65 km/h
4 p.m.: 40 km/h, gusts of up to 60 km/h
5 p.m.: 36 km/h, gusts of up to 54 km/h
6 p.m.: 32 km/h, gusts of up to 48 km/h
7 p.m.: 27 km/h, gusts of up to 41 km/h
8 p.m.: 24 km/h, gusts of up to 36 km/h
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 22 km/h, gusts of up to 33 km/h
Vancouver
8 a.m.: 27 km/h, gusts of up to 36 km/h
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 27 km/h, gusts of up to 39 km/h
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 28 km/h, gusts of up to 42 km/h
2 p.m.: 29 km/h, gusts of up to 44 km/h
3 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
4 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
5 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
6 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
7 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
8 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 30 km/h, gusts of up to 45 km/h
