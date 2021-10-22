Trending Tags

An 'Unprecedented' Storm Will Hit BC This Weekend & It's Going To Be Intense

There's an "ongoing storm parade" in B.C.

An 'Unprecedented' Storm Will Hit BC This Weekend & It's Going To Be Intense
The Weather Network, Micheal Carter, Pncphotos | Dreamstime

B.C. is in for yet another massive storm this weekend with super high winds and lots of rain.

The Weather Network report said that the province is going to be in for a "bumpy ride" the next few days.

The report said: "All of the ingredients are coming together for the makings of an incredibly strong and unprecedented low."

Forecasters still aren't sure where the storm will land exactly, but the report does confirm that "all major computer models are in agreement that this will be a very powerful system to watch."

The parade of storms that started on Thursday has already brought in hurricane-force winds for some areas.

This coming storm is being enhanced by the remnants from a typhoon in the western Pacific, which forecasters say will boost the amount of rainfall totals.

After a break in stormy weather expected on Saturday evening, the next storm is predicted to arrive on Sunday.

The report said that "an intense and rapidly strengthening system is forecast to approach the west coast through Monday. Where it makes landfall however, is still to be determined."

It doesn't appear that there will be much let-up from the intense weather, with the possibility of power outages and falling trees.

Sounds like a good weekend to stay inside.

