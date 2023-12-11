Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

11 Indoor Activities In Vancouver To Do On A Rainy Day & Still Have Fun

Save this for a rainy day! ☂️

Finding indoor things to do in Vancouver when it rains is a key part of getting through the gloomy months. At some point, binge-watching TV just isn't enough.

Vancouver gets tons of rainy days (hence it's nickname, Raincouver) and you don't have long to get your fix of sunny weather, so knowing how to get out of the house is a must.

Here are some unique indoor activities to do in Vancouver so you can still have fun the next weekend when the weather isn't ideal (which seems like far too often in the city).

Take a walk in nature without going outside

Price: $7.40 per adult

Where: Bloedel Conservatory

Why You Need To Go: If you're itching to get outside, but don't want to get drenched by the rain, this is the perfect option. The conservatory is filled with beautiful plants and birds that make you feel like you're in a tropical rainforest. It's the best way to feel like you're out of the city, without actually leaving town.

Jump around

Price: $22 for a one-hour jump

Where: Extreme Air Park

Why You Need To Go: It can be hard to stay active on a rainy day. Heading to a trampoline park will get you moving and it's super fun. Gather your group of friends and hit the trampolines here — you'll feel like a kid again and it could make the gloominess of the rainy day fade away.

Explore the Granville Island Public Market

Price: Free

Where: Granville Island

Why You Need To Go: The public market is a fun place to explore, find local products and get some yummy food. It's a great activity to do with some friends to get you out of the house on a rainy Saturday morning.

Climb high at an indoor gym

Price: $29.50 for a day pass

Where: The Hive Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: Bouldering has gained some popularity these past few years, and for good reason. Not only is it an intense workout, but there is also a really cool vibe in the gyms.

The Hive has a few locations around Metro Vancouver, so you take your pick and get climbing.

Go to the art gallery

Price: $29 per adult

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Taking a walk through the gallery makes the rain feel like more of a mood and less of a gloomy day. It's a stunning building and they usually have some great exhibits that are fun to see even if you're not super into art.

Get a birds-eye view 

Price: Price varies depending on the day.

Where: Canada Place

Why You Need To Go: You can get the feeling of flying and the views, all virtually. It sounds a bit touristy but it's actually really fun. Your feet will hang as you're suspended and immersed in a beautiful experience of incredible scenery. They use special effects like wind and mist so you really feel like you're soaring high.

Practice your putting

Price: $17.50

Where: West Coast Mini Putt, 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Glow in the dark mini-golf is a classic rainy-day activity that never disappoints. You can spend hours perfecting your game and getting competitive with friends.

Go on a coffee tasting tour 

Price: Varies

Where: Make sure to stop by Timbertrain Coffee Roasters, Revolver, Birds & the Beets, and 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters.

Why You Need To Go: Get a caffeine buzz and go around the city stopping at local coffee shops. There's nothing like a warm cup of coffee on a rainy day. Either go with a friend and use the time to catch up, or go solo with a good book.

Maybe switch to decaf halfway through though.

Embrace your artsy side 

Price: Varies depending on the workshop

Where: 4 Cats Art Studio, 3573 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: There are workshops at this studio where you can make mugs, bowls and other cute projects. You get to be creative and take something home with you at the end!

Challenge you friends to a game of laser tag 

Price: $10.50 for one game

Where: Laserdome, 2455 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a spy as you track down your friends in a game of laser tag. It's another great way to embrace your inner kid and have some fun.

Attempt an escape room 

Price: $34 per player.

Where: I-EXIT, 1129 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Escape rooms will either seriously bond your friend group or cause some serious disagreements. Either way, it's some entertainment for the day.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 17, 2021.

