7 Stores In BC That Will Give You Free Stuff For Your Birthday This Year

Freebie yoga classes, donuts, drug store vouchers and more. 🎉

Associate Editor, Vancouver
You've probably heard that Denny's will give you a free bday brekkie or that Starbucks will make your morning java for $0 to celebrate your corporeal existence. But why not hit up some of the best cafés in Vancouver and other local faves to get a few freebies this year?

Whether you want to treat yourself to some hot yoga or a steamy cinnamon bun, these cafés, restaurants and shops in B.C. are ready to ring in your birthday with complimentary goodies this year.

Cartems Donuts

Blake Lively herself has deemed these donuts one of her favourite things on Earth, so you know you won't be disappointed by starting or ending your birthday with one of these sweet treats. You can get a free one by signing up for their newsletter. Easy as pie... or donuts.

YYoga

If you have a YYoga membership, you get a free class for your bday. If you're too busy partying to book a sweat sesh, you can also gift it to a friend.

Grounds for Coffee

These cinnamon buns are out of this world, and you can get a special funfetti treat for your birthday just by downloading Grounds for Coffee's free app.

London Drugs

This is straight-up practical: LD Extras members get a $5 reward to use through their birthday month. You can use it in-store or online on literally anything. Low on toothpaste? Well, happy birthday to you.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Who can say no to free dinner? Hit up the spaghetti factory for kitschy decor and some free pasta — just make sure you're signed up for their rewards program first. There's arguably no better way to celebrate yourself than sitting in a train car with your best pals and some $0 spaghetti.

Blenz

When you register for the "Perks of Blenz" program, be sure to fill out your DOB. Anyone who does this gets a free bevvy just for being born. If you haven't signed up yet, make sure to do so at least seven days before your birthday.

Kiehls

Skincare aficionados know that Kiehl's is where it's at — and if you're already a rewards program member, you can get free goodies for your birthday. Start your new year of life with hydration: silver members get a free lip balm, and gold and black diamond members get deluxe samples.

Sierra Riley
Associate Editor, Vancouver
Sierra Riley is an Editor for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
