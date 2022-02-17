Sections

16 Freebies You Can Get On Your Birthday In Canada Including Dinner, Dessert & Drinks

🎵 You say it's your birthday! 🎵

Trending Staff Writer
Happy birthday to you! So many of your favourite restaurants and stores across Canada will actually give you free stuff on your birthday and it's super easy to spoil yourself for $0.

Most of them only require you to register for something like a newsletter or mailing list and then you'll be on your way to eating and more for free on your big day.

And hey, no matter what your thoughts on getting older are, getting complimentary goodies is almost always a good thing!

Denny's

Why not start your birthday out with a free meal?

To get a Denny's Grand Slam Breakfast on your birthday, all you need to do is show a valid photo I.D. with your birthday on it. You can then choose from some of their Grand Slam options or even make your own.

Find out more

Starbucks

For those who skip breakfast and just have coffee, you can also get some free birthday treats from Starbucks on your b-day. Star-birth? Is that a thing?

All you have to do is sign-up for their rewards program in advance and you'll be set to get that special birthday treat.

Find out more

Harvey's

Looking for free onion rings? Well, you don't need to sit like a vulture over your friend's meal.

All you need to do is sign up for the Harvey's Burger Boss Club online before hand. After that, you can get the special birthday treat of free onion rings and no other purchase is necessary.

Yeah, it's hard to deny free fried food, isn't it?

Find out more

Boston Pizza

Folks with their eyes on a sweet treat can get themselves a free dessert on their big day at Boston Pizza restaurants.

If that sounds like a good deal to you, all you have to do is sign up for their My BP program to get some deals. We recommend the pizookie.

Find out more

Baskin Robbins

For ice cream lovers can sign up for Baskin Robbins's 31 Club and they'll give you a free scoop on your b-day.

So, sign up today because it's going to take 31 years to try each one (for free that is). If BR isn't your bag, keep reading because there's lots of free ice cream you can cop on your birthday.

Find out more

Red Lobster

You don't need to be in a relationship with Beyoncé to get free Red Lobster. It's actually way easier than that. Like way, way easier.

Everyone who signs up to their My Red Lobster Rewards program gets a "free birthday reward." What the reward is? Only one way to find out. Please let us know if you take them up on this offer!

Find out more

Kiehl's

Your birthday doesn't have to be all food-focused, you know. Sometimes a birthday gift to yourself can be a bit of self-care, which would make getting a free Kiehl's product on your birthday pretty great.

So, to get your yearly gift from the skincare company, all you need to do is sign up for their rewards program and boom! free skin products.

Find out more

Mandarin Buffet Restaurant

This one requires you to have at least three friends who are willing to eat dinner or lunch with you.

If you're lucky enough to have that luxury, Mandarin Chinese Buffet will give you a free lunch or dinner buffet with the minimum purchase of three additional lunch or dinner buffets.

Find out more

Sephora

To get your choice of some real nice products from the brands Laura Mercier, amika, Tatcha or Olaplex for your birthday, all you have to do is sign up for Sephora's Beauty Insider program.

Once you're in their system, you can get your choice of a mini set of products from each of those brands, while supplies last that is.

Find out more

Marble Slab Creamery

More ice cream! And this one comes with that fun ice cream experience that is Marble Slab. Sign up at least 48 hours before your birthday and you can get some "sweet surprises" in your mailbox.

We don't know for sure if that's free ice cream, but we're very, very intrigued about what awaits.

Find out more

Tim Hortons

This is the pièce de résistance for people wanting to celebrate a very Canadian birthday.

If you're signed up for the Tims Rewards program, you can get yourself a special offer on your birthday. So, live that Canuck dream and get yourself some Timbiebs on your birthday.

Find out more

Menchies

If you're less of a fan of ice cream, you can nab some free frozen yogurt on your birthday at Menchies.

To get yourself that oh-so-sweet free $5 frozen yogurt, all you have to do is sign up for their mySmileage program.

Find out more

Montana's

This is the ideal birthday gift for the lover of the Montana's menu. To save some money on your b-day dinner, you can sign up for the Montana's Grill Lover Club.

Members get 10% off their food on their birthday as well as a free dessert. Why not celebrate with a big ol' chunk of meat?

Find out more

Buffalo Wild Wings

Prepare to get winged out.

No food says "birthday party" more than chicken wings and chicken wings are abound at Buffalo Wild Wings. Signing up for their Blazin' Rewards program not only gets you free wings on your birthday, but free wings throughout your entire birthday month!

Find out more

Chatime

Bubble tea, the king of drinks that have bubbles in them. Bubble tea fiends can sign up for Chatime's Societea program and start working their way up to a birthday treat.

To get the food or merch credit you need to spend over $400 at the restaurant to qualify for their "Platinum Societea" tier. While a bit of effort, that won't be hard if your vice is those sweet, sweet tapioca pearls.

Find out more

Cold Stone Creamery

And last but certainly not least, more free ice cream. Cold Stone Creamery's My Stone Cold Club is a perfect way to save some cash on a birthday sweet.

When you sign up, the club will send you a buy one, get one coupon on your name day. Perfect to share with a friend, or get a good price on two ice cream scoops for yourself.

Find out more

