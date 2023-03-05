A TikToker Shared Birthday Freebies You Can Get In Canada & There Are So Many Goodies (VIDEO)
Because free treats are the best treats. 🎉
Whether or not you enjoy turning another year older, getting free stuff for your birthday is always a win.
The Canadian TikTok account @coupon.couple, which regularly shares ways to save money on groceries, home goods, and even cross-border shopping recently listed out some of the freebies you can get on your special day.
First up, the TikToker listed Tim Hortons, noting that if you download their app you can get a free beverage or food product. Similarly, if you download the Starbucks app, you can also get a free drink.
"At The Body Shop you'll get $10 off your purchase," she said.
And if you're a fan of pancakes, you'll definitely want to stop by Denny's for your "free Grand Slam Breakfast," she noted.
"I think everyone knows this in the Beauty Insider's Program with Sephora you get your free gift," the TikToker explained.
If you scream for ice cream, you can score a free frozen treat at Baskin Robbins or Marble Slab, she says.
"At Giant Tiger, if you sign up for their VIP program and you download the app, you'll not only get $5 off if you haven't downloaded it before, but on your birthday they'll send you a coupon for a free item," she shared.
As well, she says that at Boston Pizza you'll get a free dessert with your meal, at New York Fries you'll get free fries and at Panera Bread, you can get a free baked good.
The TikToker also said you can get a free cinnamon bun at Cobb's Bakery on your special day, noting that she also got a freebie on her half birthday.
As if all of that isn't exciting enough, over in the comment section, other users chimed in with free stuff you can snag on your birthday.
"MAC cosmetics gives bday gift also and it’s better then sephoras gifts," wrote one person. "Full size blush and lippy."
"Free meal at the mandarin on your birthday if you live in Ontario and close to the GTA," said another.
"Subway app gives you a coupon for a free cookie!" shared one user.
With this many freebies, you might want to start organizing yourself well ahead of your big day! Happy birthday!
