Here Are The Toronto Restaurants & Shops Where You Can Get Freebies On Your Birthday (VIDEO)
The list goes beyond just Sephora and Starbucks!
Your birthday is the perfect time to treat yourself, and what better way to do that than by taking advantage of all the amazing birthday freebies available in Toronto?
From free food to discounts at stores, there are plenty of Toronto restaurants and shops that offer special birthday perks.
One Toronto TikToker has compiled an extensive list of where you can collect all the complimentary goodies on your special day.
From free meals and desserts to discounts and bonus points, Briar shows all the rewards she redeemed on her birthday.
Here are the spots she went to in Toronto:
Sephora
Sephora Canada offers a birthday gift to members of its Beauty Insider program during their birthday month. To receive the gift, the member must be signed up for the program and provide their birthdate in their account profile. Signing up for the Beauty Insider program is free.
The gift can be redeemed in-store or online and is subject to availability. The gift options may vary by year and can include items such as skincare products, makeup, or fragrance samples. The gift is available to all levels of the Beauty Insider program, including Insider, VIB, and Rouge members.
Starbucks
Starbucks Rewards members can receive a free food or beverage item on their birthday if they join their rewards program at least seven days prior to their birthday, provide their birthdate in their account information, and have made at least one Star-earning transaction prior to their birthday each year.
Signing up for the Starbucks Rewards program is free.
The member will receive an email reminder two days before their birthday to redeem the reward, which can be used for any item on the menu, including one handcrafted beverage, one food item, or one ready-to-drink bottled beverage.
To add their birthdate to their profile, members can sign in to their account and enter their birth date under "Personal Info."
H&M
Members of H&M's loyalty program are eligible for a 10% discount on their birthdays. Sign up here.
Signing up for H&M's loyalty program is free.
Kiehl's
Members of Kiehl's Canada loyalty program landing page can receive a birthday gift during their birthday month.
According to their website, all members receive a "present" of a lip balm worth $15. However, according to Briar, a minimum purchase was required for her to redeem her gift.
Signing up for Kiehl's Canada loyalty program is free.
Aeroplan
Aeroplan offers four birthday perks to its members to choose from, including a 25% discount on Air Canada base fares with preferred seating, a 10% discount on Air Canada Vacations packages, 500 Aeroplan points with a $50 eStore purchase, or 100 Aeroplan points.
Members must select their desired perk from the options provided in their email and cannot change their selection once made.
The terms and conditions of each perk vary, with the 25% discount code being valid for one-time use on economy-class Air Canada base fares for up to five passengers. The other perks provide discounts or bonus points for different types of purchases or travel.
Harvey's
Join the Burger Boss club at Harvey's to receive a special birthday gift. This could be free fries, onion rings or pie!
Signing up for the loyalty program is free.
Marble Slab
Enjoy a free birthday cone from Marble Slab by signing up for Marble Mail. By becoming a member, you will have access to the latest offers, promotions, contests, coupons, and more.
Signing up for Marble Mail is free.
Giant Tiger
Members of Giant Tiger's loyalty program receive a birthday coupon that they can redeem on the day of their birthdays. For Briar, this meant a free item that she was able to purchase on her birthday.
Signing up for Giant Tiger's loyalty program is free.
Lone Star
To redeem your birthday credit at Lone Star Texas Grill, create an account here and go to "Rewards" to view available rewards and their expiry date.
To activate eligible rewards, provide your phone number at registration to the server when visiting the restaurant. Your welcome and birthday rewards will include a promo code for online orders. Members receive exclusive coupons and offers, such as a free birthday dessert.
Signing up for an account is free.
Urban Outfitters
To receive an annual gift from Urban Outfitters, you need to create a UO Rewards account online and provide your birthday details. The current gift is a % off coupon, which can be used to get 20% off on a purchase of $50 or more.
The gift value varies based on the total spend amount, but it is at least $10. You can redeem the gift either in-store or online with a $50 purchase, and it is valid for one month. Additionally, free shipping is offered on purchases of $50 or more.
Signing up for a UO Rewards account is free.
Call It Spring
Call It Spring offers a birthday "treat" to customers who sign up for their newsletter.
It is valid for a one-time use within the customer's birthday month and can be used in-store or online. The discount amount and other terms and conditions may vary by country or region. Customers must be at least 13 years old to sign up for the newsletter and receive the birthday discount.
Signing up for the newsletter is free.
Aldo
Aldo offers a 20% birthday discount to their Crew members in Canada.
Crew members can use the discount towards any purchase during their birthday month. To receive the discount, members must sign up for the Aldo Crew loyalty program and provide their birth date information.
If you purchase a product over $150, you also receive a $15 present.
Signing up for the loyalty program is free.
Medieval times
Medieval Times offers a free admission ticket to guests on their birthday when they sign up for their Birthday Fellowship program. All you have to do is offer your name, email and date of birth.
Signing up for the birthday fellowship program is free.