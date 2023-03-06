Blue Jays Fans Can Get $1 Hot Dogs Again At Rogers Centre This Year & Here's How To Enjoy
The tradition is here to stay with a brand new restaurant.
If you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan and a hot dog enthusiast, there's a new destination for you at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
Schneiders, the iconic Canadian protein brand, has opened the Schneiders Porch on the 200 level overlooking the right field. This open-air destination offers prime game viewing for fans, complete with a unique culinary hot dog experience.
The Schneiders Porch is designed to provide an elevated hot dog experience for fans, featuring one-of-a-kind culinary creations.
Fans can also look forward to the newly-renovated Rogers Centre, which is undergoing a $300 million makeover.
The Blue Jays will invite fans to experience the first phase of the new-and-improved Rogers Centre on April 11 for the home opener.
The Porch offers delicious hot dog menu selections that are only available from the concession at section 209. With room for up to 150 fans at a time, the front row is available as a reserved group space for up to 20 fans. It's the perfect spot for a hot dog and baseball enthusiast's night out.
According to Casey Richards, President and Chief Growth Officer of Maple Leaf Foods, "the Schneiders Porch is designed true to the brand's authentic recipes, high craftsmanship standards, and irresistible taste."
And if you're a fan of Loonie Dogs Night, presented by Schneiders, you're in luck. That's right, the Blue Jays’ longstanding tradition of hot dogs for $1 will carry on in the 2023 season, kicking off on April 25 and available every Tuesday home game.
The Porch will now also officially be Loonie Dogs Central, complete with a Loonie Dogs counter.
But even if you can't make it to a game, you can still bring the in-stadium Blue Jays experience home. As the official hot dog of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2012, Schneiders is excited to introduce the limited-time Schneiders footlong hot dog retail product.
Beginning in April and throughout the summer, Canadians can purchase this product at their local retailer and enjoy the same delicious game-day experience from the comfort of their own home.
So, whether you're enjoying the game from the Schneiders Porch or from the comfort of your own home, the Toronto Blue Jays experience is set to be better than ever.