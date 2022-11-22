The Rogers Centre Looks Absolutely Gutted In A New Video Of Its Massive $300M Reno
Blue Jays games are going to be different next year!
The Toronto Blue Jays are teasing the soon-to-be new and improved Rogers Centre ahead of the 2023 season.
The MLB team posted a couple of renovation updates to social media, including a photo of the stadium under construction to Twitter on November 22 with the caption, "Stay tuned, things are changing."
\u201cStay tuned, things are changing \ud83d\ude09 \n\nLEARN MORE: https://t.co/QujiGMq1Sx\u201d— Toronto Blue Jays (@Toronto Blue Jays) 1669147188
The Jays also posted a video of the construction so far captioned, "The biggest renovation in Rogers Centre HISTORY is underway!"
The caption also hinted at the Blue Jay's home opener with the date April 11, 2023, where the Jays will face off against the Detroit Tigers.
The video shows the stadium from its early days all the way up to current construction, with cranes and workers ripping out seats and the stadium basically receiving a complete modern makeover.
The multipurpose stadium is set to undergo $300 million worth of renovations starting this winter for the next two off-seasons, according to a press release.
\u201c\ud83d\udc40 04.11.23 \ud83d\udc40 \n\nThe biggest renovation in Rogers Centre HISTORY is underway!\u201d— Toronto Blue Jays (@Toronto Blue Jays) 1669144191
The development is set to "transform the stadium into a true ballpark with modernized fan experiences and enhanced player facilities."
Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the stadium is going to look "dramatically different" on the 2023 opening day.
Since demolition on the construction site began 35 days ago, 2.2 million pounds of materials from the stadium have been recycled, according to a tweet.
\u201c2.2 MILLION pounds of materials have been recycled from the stadium over 35 days of demolition \ud83d\udc40 \n\nTrust us, it'll be worth the wait: https://t.co/QujiGMq1Sx\u201d— Toronto Blue Jays (@Toronto Blue Jays) 1669150582
But the Jays are assuring fans that the work will be "worth the wait."
Once construction is complete, fans can look forward to seats closer to the field, better views, unique social spaces, bars, and, of course, the newly raised bullpens.
A rendered image of the stadium posted to the Jays' website shows a glimpse of what the updated centre will look like, highlighting the new spaces.
Rogers Centre updates.Toronto Blue Jays
Season tickets for 2023 are already on sale, and the Blue Jays are encouraging fans to come out and see the changes for themselves.