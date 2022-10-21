Someone Climbed To The Very Top Of The Rogers Centre & The Video Is Wild
Don't try this at home, kids.
Some people may enjoy climbing on things to boost their adrenaline, but for others, it can really be hard to watch.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A fear of heights is definitely a thing, but for one YouTuber, who goes by the handle Awalterss, being on really high platforms is obviously not scary at all, because they climbed atop the Rogers Centre in Toronto and walked across the catwalk.
Awalterss posted a video to social media showing off their stunt, and the video is absolutely bonkers. They told Narcity that they were "just looking to create art."
This isn't the first time we've seen something like this, and it also isn't the first time they've done something this scary.
"I've been urban exploring for about 6 years," Awaltress told Narcity. "I've learned to only do things when I feel comfortable and confident to do so. I find it more peaceful than anything."
Urban exploring is not unheard of in Toronto, and the city has seen this dangerous hobby crop up in the past; however, it is important to note that it is illegal to perform such stunts, especially when trespassing.
There are a lot of consequences for someone who gets caught, including mischief or break-and-enter under the Criminal Code.
Also, it's quite dangerous and could result in death.
Back in 2016, CBC reported that at least two falling deaths had been linked to "rooftopping" in the previous year, including a 17-year-old man falling off a building in Russia and a 24-year-old falling from the roof of the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan.
Nevertheless, the video posted by Awalterss shows footage of someone sneaking up on the Rogers Centre catwalk with a filming partner who can be heard saying, "Go, go, go," before they both get to the top of the stadium.
Awalterss said this was filmed in the "early covid days" and that they hadn't posted the video sooner simply because they "forgot lol."
If you're scared of heights, watching this video will make you squirm.
The person in the video climbs through the Rogers Centre catwalk to an area with an unobstructed view of the baseball pitch and dangles their legs over the ledge for the perfect (but illegal) photo moment.
Ahhh, that's heart-dropping.
Narcity reached out to the Rogers Centre for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
It is unclear how exactly they got up there or whether they got caught, but just don't try this yourself, kids.