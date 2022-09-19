Toronto Police Warn People That It's 'Extremely Dangerous' To Climb Cranes & Take Photos
You could be criminally charged.
Taking a picture of Toronto with an unobstructed view might feel like a perfect city photo, but climbing a crane to do so might not be worth it.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Operations posted a picture on Twitter warning people of a "hazard" at Yonge Street and Grenville Street on Sunday.
Police said they received reports of "people climbing, taking photos on a crane that is on the top of a building under construction."
This incident occurred at 7:30 a.m., and police called it "extremely dangerous," noting that it could even result in criminal charges.
\u201cHAZARD:\nYonge St + Grenville St\n7:30am\n- Construction site\n- Reports of people climbing, taking photos on a crane that is on the top of a building under construction\n- This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions\n#GO1816771\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1663501884
Unfortunately, this is not the first time people have pulled dangerous stunts to get the perfect photo.
ChaseTO is a YouTuber and social media figure well-known in Toronto for riding TTC trains, climbing skyscrapers, and exploring the city at dangerous heights.
Last week they posted a video on YouTube showing them jumping off a crane in downtown Toronto.
It is not recommended to try this at home, kids.
I jumped off a cranewww.youtube.com
A group member told Narcity, "When I'm climbing, my fear of death is very minimal because, after seven years of doing this, I rely on muscle memory. And I know that I have the skills built into my sort of central nervous system, so not too worried about falling, unless the crane is wet, or there's some sort of rubble."
However, they also added that "These are my risks. I strongly discourage anyone from copying."
The OPP also warned people earlier this year to stop trespassing to "get a perfect photo" in a canola field in central Ontario because it could result in $2,000 worth of damages.
In other words, a picture should be worth a thousand words, not a thousand dollars.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.