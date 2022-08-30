'ChaseTO' Shares Why He Risks His Life Climbing TTC Trains & Urban Structures (VIDEO)
ChaseTO, a YouTuber and social media figure, is well known in Toronto for riding TTC trains, climbing skyscrapers, and exploring the city at dangerous heights.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
What you may not know is that one of the group's members actually considers himself an artist and an explorer as opposed to a "daredevil."
Along with "urban exploration," ChaseTO is also responsible for composing and writing some of the music in his videos which accompany footage of him and others climbing in Toronto and around the world.
"It's my form of self-expression. Of course, people don't agree with it," ChaseTO told Narcity.
Not everyone has taken kindly to his illegal exploration, especially in a recent video of his that captured two individuals riding on top of a Line 3 Scarborough train.
Narcity met with a member of ChaseTO for an in-person interview, and he revealed why they explore Toronto despite the legal and safety risks.
When did you start climbing, and why do you do it?
"I've been doing this for about eight years now. I don't know what to say. It's [been] a long time. I started in about 2015, 2014," said ChaseTO.
"I have a rock climbing background – sort of bouldering – and I realized that [you can] take [those] sort of skills and apply them to an urban environment. Then I sort of started climbing higher and higher, and things have escalated a lot since then."
Do you have any fears about posting on social media now, given police & TTC interest?
"I mean, slightly. ChaseTO is more of a group than an individual. I mean, I'm not the one who wears the mask every time. I mean, you've probably heard my voice sound a bit different. On other occasions, my eye colour changes. If that's not a hint that I'm not the only one wearing the mask, then I don't know what it is."
"I've got a separate editor. I've got people who do the music. I mean, we're fairly spread out across international borders as well. I mean, they want to try and find us they can try, but I feel like it'd be rather difficult."
Do you fear for your life?
"When I'm climbing, my fear of death is very minimal because, after seven years of doing this, I rely on muscle memory. And I know that I have the skills built into my sort of central nervous system, so not too worried about falling, unless the crane is wet, or there's some sort of rubble," said ChaseTO.
"I mean, I climbed a church, and the church was falling apart. So it was kind of silly, and I actually fell two metres, [which is] the first time I've fallen in a long time. It was a nice little reality check to remind me that you actually can fall. Thankfully, it was only two meters. I just sprained my ankle, but generally speaking, when it's your life on the line, you tend to give it your full attention."
How do you feel about people copying your stunts?
"These are my risks. I strongly discourage anyone from copying."
Charity
ChaseTO says the videos aren't monetized on YouTube, and the group is currently working to raise money rather than make it.
Earlier this summer, ChaseTO says they ran a fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA); however, ChaseTO says they cancelled the fundraiser due to him being "too controversial."
A spokesperson for CMHA told Narcity they closed the fundraising campaign after becoming aware of ChaseTO's activities.
"While we appreciate his enthusiasm to support mental health and wellness, reckless and illegal activities contradict CMHA values and are explicitly prohibited in our fundraising terms and conditions. This fundraising campaign has therefore been closed. Health and safety for all are our top priorities."
Currently, ChaseTO is selling an NFT, and according to an Instagram post, they plan to donate 100% of the funds anonymously to another mental health charity.