TTC Is Suspending Service On A Major Street & It'll Cause Headaches For Months
All aboard the replacement bus.
The TTC announced its plan to remove several stops from its 506 Carlton streetcar route "to speed up trip times" and improve customer experience.
On Tuesday, the TTC stated that starting October 13, 506 streetcars will bypass stops on Carlton and College Street between Ossington Avenue and Parliament Street to make way for various "important construction projects."
Instead, replacement buses will run along the street's "nearest parallel corridors," and streetcar service will be offered on Dundas.
The construction projects are listed as follows: streetcar track replacements, pedestrian infrastructure upgrades, transit stop improvements, hydro utility repairs, and "streetscape improvements."
A replacement 506C bus will also operate between Ossington Station and Castle Frank Station via stops on Ossington Avenue, Harbord Street, Hoskin Avenue, Queen's Park, University Avenue, Gerrard Street, and Parliament Street.
"We know the diversions along the 506 route have been inconvenient and confusing for our customers," a statement from TTC CEO Rick Leary reads. "With this new approach, we hope that we can provide consistency, and better service for customers who use the route regularly. We will continue to monitor customer feedback and adjust service if required to provide the best experience possible."
Neither buses nor streetcars will stop at College Station, with commuters being instructed to board 505 Dundas or 506 Carlton streetcars at Dundas and St. Patrick stations or a 506C Carlton replacement bus at Queen's Park Station instead.
The service changes are set to remain in place until the end of the year.
Customers are asked to take advantage of the north-south service operating on the 63 Ossington, 65 Parliament, 75 Sherbourne, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst, as well as the Line 1 subway service.
