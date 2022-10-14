There Will Be So Many Road Closures In Toronto This Weekend & Driving Will Be A Nightmare
Transit will be your best friend.
The City of Toronto released a sprawling list of road closures and restrictions on Thursday, all of which will be in effect this weekend. So if you're planning on driving, seriously don't.
The closures and restrictions are being put in place to support several events, including the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, as well as a headache-inducing amount of infrastructure work.
Event road closures in Toronto this weekend
The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, until 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, for the marathon and other events:
- Bay Street from north of Queen Street to the south end of Dundas Street West
- Hagerman Street from Bay Street to Elizabeth Street
- Elizabeth Street from Hagerman Street to Dundas Street West, local traffic only
- Albert Street from east of Bay Street to James Street, local traffic only
- James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street, local traffic only.
These areas will also be affected on October 16, but only from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- Northbound and southbound lanes on University Avenue from south of Dundas Street West to north of King Street West
- Armoury Street from the west side of Centre Avenue to the west of Chestnut Street.
- Bay Street from the north side of Queen Street West to the north of Lake Shore Boulevard
- and the east of Queen Street West from University Avenue to the west side of Yonge Street.
Sunday, October 16, road closures in Toronto
Here are the spots motorists will want to avoid from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 16:
- Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street
- Lake Shore Boulevard East and West from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway
- Front Street from Bay Street to Church Street.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 16:
- Eastbound lanes on Front Street from Church Street to Jarvis Street
- Wellington Street from Church Street to Bay Street
- Church Street from the Esplanade to Front Street East
- Queen Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street
- Richmond Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street
- Adelaide Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street.
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m on October 16:
- Front Street from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue
- Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to River Street
- Tannery Road from Front Street to Mill Street.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m on October 16:
- University Avenue-Queen's Park Crescent from Dundas Street to Bloor Street
- Bloor Street from Queens Park-Avenue Road to Bathurst Street
- Bathurst Street from Bloor Street to Lake Shore Boulevard
- Fort York Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard.
From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on October 16:
- Lake Shore Boulevard East from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue
- Queen Street from Woodbine Avenue to Balsam Avenue
- Eastern Avenue-Front Street from Carlaw Avenue to Jarvis Street.
Too long to read? Well, that's just the event-related closures!
Construction road closures in Toronto
Construction crews will close access to Lake Shore Boulevard through northbound Yonge Street from 7 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 15 for a gas main replacement.
Westbound lanes will be closed on Sheppard Avenue East between Herons Hill Way and Parkway Forest Drive during the following times:
- From 10 p.m. on October 14 to 10 a.m. on October 15
- From 10 p.m. on October 15 to 10 a.m. on October 16.
A mobile crane hoist at 44 Gerard Street West will also shut down access between Bay Street and Yonge street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Meanwhile, westbound Lake Shore Boulevard, between Jarvis and Yonge Street, will be reduced to one lane until Friday, October 21, for "continuing gas main work."
Toronto long-term road closures
Oh, and the closure of the following roads will be in effect until mid-November to accommodate the replacement of several TTC streetcar tracks and other upgrades:
- College Street, from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue, fully closed to vehicle traffic
- College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, reduced to one lane, eastbound
- College Street from St. George Street to Kings College Road is reduced to one lane, westbound.