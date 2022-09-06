TTC Reminds Students That Fares Could Be Cheaper After Adjusting Their Presto Card Settings
If you're a student who relies on the TTC to get to school, then saving money on your Presto card is a really good idea.
Toronto's public transportation system is reminding students and parents to switch their cards to the youth fare setting ahead of the school year.
"Presto cards are set to deduct an adult fare," it warns.
The TTC encourages those seeking the discount to take their cards to a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart or the TTC Customer Service Centre, located above Davisville Station, to change the setting.
Post-secondary students attending a recognized Toronto institution full-time are also eligible for a discounted monthly pass via Presto.
Of course, collecting that benefit comes with its own hoops.
"They are required to have a TTC post-secondary student photo ID in order to set their Presto fare type, purchase, and use their post-secondary monthly pass on Presto," it adds.
If you wish to obtain a TTC Post-Secondary Photo ID card, you must do so at TTC Photo ID Office at Bathurst Station.
However, it's worth noting that Presto's post-secondary fare rate can be set at any Shoppers Drug Mart location or the TTC Customer Service Centre.
Children 12 and under don't need to worry about adjusting their fares as they ride the TTC for free.
Last week, the commission announced a new initiative that aims to double up on service and improve security.
The effort is launching in response to the agency's latest ridership models, predicting a 10% to 15% jump over the next few weeks.