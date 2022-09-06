OPP Warn Drivers About New School Bus Lights & You Could Be Fined Up To $2K For Not Stopping
Fines increase significantly if you are caught twice.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to be mindful of a new lighting system as thousands of kids prepare to return to the classroom.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed on Tuesday morning that school buses will now be equipped with amber lights that flash when the vehicles are preparing to stop.
\u201cSchools busses now have RED and AMBER lights. \ud83d\udd34\ud83d\udfe0\ud83d\ude8d\ud83d\udfe0\ud83d\udd34\n\ud83d\udfe0Flashing Amber\ud83d\udfe0 - Bus is preparing to stop and drivers should slow down and prepare to stop. \n\ud83d\udd34Flashing Red\ud83d\udd34and Stop Arm out - Bus is loading students and drivers approaching must stop.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1662462623
"These amber lights are there when the bus is approaching a stop location when the vehicle is going to be loading students," he said.
The feature's purpose is to allow road users travelling behind the buses additional time to slow down.
"Patience on the part of drivers is encouraged as many young children will be excited on their return to school," an OPP news release reads. "This means they might require extra time boarding and departing the bus."
OPP is also reminding motorists of the consequences of failing to stop when a school bus's stop arm is extended and its red lights are flashing.
"A zero-tolerance approach will be taken. In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), motorists encountering a stopped school bus that has its safety lights and equipment activated shall stop before reaching the bus and shall not proceed until the bus moves or the safety lights and equipment have been deactivated," it adds.
Drivers who failed to stop could face fines of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. However, if motorists are caught doing it multiple times, they will face fines of $1,000 to $4,000 and possible jail time.
If you witness motorists failing to stop for school buses, you can report them by calling 1-888-310-1122.
OPP is encouraging witnesses to get the accused driver's vehicle description, licence plate and direction of travel.