Ontario School Bus Driver Is Facing Charges After A 5-Year-Old Boy Was Dragged Several Feet

The child suffered minor injuries.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ontario school bus driver is facing charges after reportedly driving a short distance with a child caught in its doors.

According to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 3:56 p.m. with officers responding to a police assist call in the community of Mount Pleasant.

"It was determined a 5-year-old child was attempting to get off a school bus when the doors closed, trapping part of the child's body," the report reads.

OPP said the bus travelled 15 to 20 feet with the child's legs "dangling outside" before it stopped.

A 64-year-old from Brant County has been issued a Provincial Offence Notice for Careless Driving.

The child reportedly suffered minor injuries. However, Narcity had previously spoken to the child's father, Derek Tappen, about the extent of his son's injuries, which he admitted are primarily psychological.

"He just had a little skin abrasion on his leg right where the doors actually shut in on him," Tappen said during an interview. "Most of it's just emotional now."

"He does not want to get on the bus at all," he added.

The Grand Erie District School Board told Narcity that it was aware of the incident and has partnered with Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk to review the evidence.

Voyago, the bus company that owns the vehicle involved in the incident, has acknowledged the occurrence and launched its own investigation, stating that it shares the same concerns as the child's family.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

