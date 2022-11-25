One Pedestrian Killed & Another With Life-Threatening Injuries In 3-Car Crash In Brampton
Police said one of the vehicles took off after the crash.
A crash in Brampton Friday morning has left one female pedestrian dead and another in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene at Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue at 5:45 a.m., where they determined several vehicles had been involved in the crash.
"So far we know that at least three cars were involved," Peel Police Constable Mandeep Khatra told Narcity.
Police said one pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
She was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street and the impact sent her across the median into the westbound lanes.
As part of what's been called a "very dynamic scene," police said a second pedestrian crossed the street to help the victim and both were then hit by another vehicle.
The second person suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to a trauma centre.
Police said the second vehicle involved fled the scene. The grey, mid-sized SUV was last seen heading westbound on Steeles Avenue.
"We do urge that driver to please contact legal counsel and speak to police as soon as possible," said Constable Khatra.
Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and determine how exactly two pedestrians and three vehicles became involved in this collision.
Police said the intersection of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton remained fully closed for the investigation and that closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.