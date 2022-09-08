NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Ontario School Bus & SUV Crash Has Left 3 People Injured Including A Baby

Police say they suffered minor injuries.

Toronto Staff Writer
Crash site of a school bus and vehicle in Caledon.

Crash site of a school bus and vehicle in Caledon.

OPP_CR | Twitter

A school bus and vehicle collided in Caledon this morning, leaving a 13-year-old student, a mother and her baby with minor injuries.

Caledon OPP and emergency crews were called to the crash site on September 7 at Gore Road and Patterson Side Road, according to a tweet posted by police at 9:08 a.m.

Caledon OPP said in the tweet, "Thankfully, the injuries are minor," and traffic is passing by slowly.

Police posted an update to Twitter at 9:50 a.m. confirming that one 13-year-old student was on the bus at the time of the crash and that the other vehicle had a woman driving and her baby on board.

All three individuals were taken to the hospital for their "minor injuries."

A Caledon OPP spokesperson told Narcity the cause of the accident is still being determined, and no charges have been laid at this time.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the injuries were all "very minor for all parties."

