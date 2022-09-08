An Ontario School Bus & SUV Crash Has Left 3 People Injured Including A Baby
Police say they suffered minor injuries.
A school bus and vehicle collided in Caledon this morning, leaving a 13-year-old student, a mother and her baby with minor injuries.
Caledon OPP and emergency crews were called to the crash site on September 7 at Gore Road and Patterson Side Road, according to a tweet posted by police at 9:08 a.m.
#CaledonOPP and emergency crews are currently on scene of a collision involving a school bus. It occurred in the intersection of The Gore Rd and Patterson Side Rd in @YourCaledon. Thankfully, the injuries are minor. Traffic is going by but slowly. Please avoid the area. ^jb pic.twitter.com/mB1MKrJpHE
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 7, 2022
Caledon OPP said in the tweet, "Thankfully, the injuries are minor," and traffic is passing by slowly.
Police posted an update to Twitter at 9:50 a.m. confirming that one 13-year-old student was on the bus at the time of the crash and that the other vehicle had a woman driving and her baby on board.
UPDATE: #CaledonOPP responded to the 2-vehicle collision at approx 8:33 am. There was 1 student on the bus (13 y.o.). The student along with the 2 occupants of the other vehicle (a female driver and her baby) were all transported to hospital for minor injuries.#DriveSafe ^jb
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 7, 2022
All three individuals were taken to the hospital for their "minor injuries."
A Caledon OPP spokesperson told Narcity the cause of the accident is still being determined, and no charges have been laid at this time.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the injuries were all "very minor for all parties."