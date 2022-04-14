Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

A Teacher Has Died After A Horrible Collision Between An SUV & A School Bus In Ontario

None of the children on the bus were seriously injured.

Toronto Staff Writer
An image of Alma Public School.

An image of Alma Public School.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The community of Alma is in mourning following a deadly school bus collision that took the life of a teacher.

According to OPP West Region, emergency services responded to calls of a collision between a school bus and an SUV at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line, Mapleton, just outside of Alma, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that none of the children were seriously injured during the incident. However, the passenger vehicle driver, a teacher at the school, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peter Sovran, director of the Upper Grand District School Board, tweeted out on April 14, reporting that the victim was an Alma Public School teacher. However, at the time of this article, the identity has yet to be revealed.

"Today, @UGDSB moves with heavy hearts - paying final respects to long serving GBO team member and supporting students, staff and families grieving the sudden loss @AlmaPublic teacher. Our thoughts are with their loved ones," Sovran tweeted.

OPP Constable Joshua Cunningham told Narcity that the 12 students were being dropped off at their homes at the time of the crash.

He added that the children were later put onto another bus, which took them to their drop-off points.

"We did have a couple of parents show up at the scene to pick up their children, which was fine. We handled that. But the majority were relayed homed by the transport services," he explained.

Cunningham also revealed that first responders went to great efforts to care for the children involved in hopes of minimizing their exposure to trauma.

"We initiated our impact team," Cunningham told Narcity. "Our global crisis response team runs seamlessly for 30 minutes to assist children and drivers regarding the situation, who also initiated further supports through CMHA, Mental Health Association, and the school board."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...