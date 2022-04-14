A Teacher Has Died After A Horrible Collision Between An SUV & A School Bus In Ontario
None of the children on the bus were seriously injured.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The community of Alma is in mourning following a deadly school bus collision that took the life of a teacher.
According to OPP West Region, emergency services responded to calls of a collision between a school bus and an SUV at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line, Mapleton, just outside of Alma, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police confirmed that none of the children were seriously injured during the incident. However, the passenger vehicle driver, a teacher at the school, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peter Sovran, director of the Upper Grand District School Board, tweeted out on April 14, reporting that the victim was an Alma Public School teacher. However, at the time of this article, the identity has yet to be revealed.
"Today, @UGDSB moves with heavy hearts - paying final respects to long serving GBO team member and supporting students, staff and families grieving the sudden loss @AlmaPublic teacher. Our thoughts are with their loved ones," Sovran tweeted.
OPP Constable Joshua Cunningham told Narcity that the 12 students were being dropped off at their homes at the time of the crash.
He added that the children were later put onto another bus, which took them to their drop-off points.
"We did have a couple of parents show up at the scene to pick up their children, which was fine. We handled that. But the majority were relayed homed by the transport services," he explained.
Cunningham also revealed that first responders went to great efforts to care for the children involved in hopes of minimizing their exposure to trauma.
"We initiated our impact team," Cunningham told Narcity. "Our global crisis response team runs seamlessly for 30 minutes to assist children and drivers regarding the situation, who also initiated further supports through CMHA, Mental Health Association, and the school board."