Several Ontario School Buses Were Cancelled This Morning Due To Awful Weather

Some lucky kids are getting the day off.

A nasty combo of freezing rain and snow has cancelled several Ontario school buses on Monday, forcing many students to switch back to remote learning.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TDLSB), which encompasses Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka, revealed in a Tweet on Monday that it had cancelled all buses for the region due to inclement weather.

However, TLDSB states that schools will remain open for student learning, with parents or guardians now responsible for dropping off and picking up their kids at the regular start and end times.

"Students who remain at home on inclement weather days can access existing information on their online classroom," an excerpt from the statement adds.

Schools buses in Dufferin County, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, and Matheson will also be closed due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, students within the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) and Wellington Catholic school districts are being asked to switch to remote learning "where possible" due to more widespread closures.

"Staff should not report to work in person, and should shift to remote working where possible. All buses and taxis are cancelled to Upper Grand schools," a statement from UGDSB concludes.

Ontario weather forecast warned that places such as Newmarket and Muskoka could receive 5 to 10 centimetres or more of snow on Monday morning due to an incoming low-pressure system.

Areas west of the GTA will be mostly spare of snow accumulation but will have to contend with a nasty barrage of freezing rain and ice pellets.

So in conclusion, it's looking like a perfect day to stay inside.

