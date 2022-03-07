Ontario Weather Will Be A Freezing Rain Disaster Today & Commuting Will Suck
So long, early spring vibes.
Say goodbye to the early spring vibes, because Ontario's weather forecast predicts a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday, with drivers and pedestrians alike being told to watch out for "slippery" conditions.
According to The Weather Network, parts of southern Ontario — particularly from Newmarket to Muskoka — could receive 5 to 10 centimetres or more of snow on Monday because of an incoming low-pressure system.
Meanwhile, areas west of the GTA will be forced to contend with a dreadful onslaught of freezing rain and ice pellets.
As a result, Environment Canada has issued warnings for Hamilton, London and the Peel region.
"Patchy freezing rain, at times mixed with ice pellets, is expected to begin early this morning. Ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm is possible on untreated surfaces," the agency warns.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," it adds.
Thankfully, the worst conditions will only be a problem for motorists during their morning commute. TWN meteorologist Kevin MacKay explains that Sunday's spring-like temperatures vastly reduced the chance of ice accretion.
"The system will remain south of the Great Lakes, preventing further warming north of the border, and will allow the 401 corridor to transition to wet snow by the afternoon. Most of the snowfall will melt upon contact with the pavement," TWN's report adds.
As for what's to come, it looks like residents will get another taste of spring by mid-week before things get messy again.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.