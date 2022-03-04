Ontario's Weather Will Be Bone-Chilling With 'Freezing Rain' Coming This Weekend
Keep your umbrella handy!
Ontario may be starting to warm up in some areas, but not everyone in the province can look forward to a mild weekend, with freezing rain and snowstorms expected to roll in.
Environment Canada has issued 13 special weather statements for freezing rain in southern Ontario, 13 special weather statements for snow and freezing rain in northern Ontario, and three winter storm watches for this weekend.
Freezing rain is set to move into parts of southern Ontario on Saturday night and into Sunday "as a strong low pressure area approaches the region from Colorado."
The freezing rain may hang around for a few hours on Sunday before "milder air" turns it to rain, so while you may not be as cold on Sunday, you'll still need to keep a poncho or umbrella on hand.
Environment Canada warns that travel may be "hazardous" due to slippery and icy roads and that "local power outages may be possible."
Impacted areas include Ottawa, Peterborough, Parry Sound, Haliburton, Algonquin and more.
Moving over to northern Ontario, residents have a slightly snowier weekend ahead of them.
According to special weather statements from Environment Canada, northern parts of the province will see freezing rain, "ice pellets," and up to 20 centimetres of snow in some areas on Saturday.
How long the snow and freezing rain will last varies, but three particular areas in northern Ontario are in for the worst.
Winter storm watches are in place for Chapleau-Gogama, Timmins-Cochrane, and Wawa-White River-Pukaskwa.