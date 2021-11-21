Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Up To 30 cm Of Slush This Week Due To A 'Snow Machine'

It's going to be a rough few days. 🥶👇

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Up To 30 cm Of Slush This Week Due To A 'Snow Machine'
Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Break out your winter boots, because Ontario's weather forecast is predicting quite a bit of snow, and it's going to make road visibility pretty bad.

"Parts of Ontario's snowbelt regions will see potent lake-effect snow squalls kick-start the new work week, likely disrupting travel and bringing accumulations of 15-30 cm by the time they ease off Tuesday," says The Weather Network.

Starting on Sunday, November 21, southern and central Ontario will see a bit of rain, but overall less than 5 millimetres of precipitation is expected.

Monday and Tuesday are when things start to get hectic, though.

"A winter weather travel advisory and special weather statements are in place for parts of cottage country and southern Ontario, respectively, ahead of the impending development of lake-effect snow squalls," says TWN.

To make things even more chaotic, there will be wind gusts of around 60 km/h. The worst of the weather will hit southern Ontario starting Monday morning and into the afternoon.

"Concern is there for a snow band to develop and intensify as there is the chance that winds align out of the northwest over both Lake Superior and Lake Huron, allowing for an intense squall to form and move inland, impacting the snowbelts," TWN meteorologist Jessie Uppal explained.

As for Tuesday, there's the possibility for snow squalls in the morning, but they'll be "less intense" than Monday's patterns and will eventually turn into flurries by the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that travelling during this time can be dangerous and advises motorists to be careful on the roads and be mindful of deteriorating visibility.

By Wednesday, the weather will return to seasonal temperatures, but "more unsettled weather" is possible for later in the week. Yikes!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Up To 20 cm Of Snow Today & Whiteout Conditions Next Week

Travel conditions just keep getting worse and worse.

Nicolai Grut | Flickr

It's officially winter tires season. Ontario's weather forecast predicts another barrage of snow squalls today with a combination of powerful winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to make travel treacherous.

According to The Weather Network, a pattern of incoming westerly winds will bring "hit and miss" flurries to the west end of the GTA throughout Friday, with some southern parts of the province expected to get between 10-20 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A Snow Squall Is Coming & Road Closures Are Possible

Parts of the province could get up to 20 cm.

Gary J. Wood | Flickr

Bundle up or stay inside, folks. Ontario's weather forecast predicts dangerous travel conditions today due to incoming snow squalls, and judging by reports, it'll be all kinds of unpleasant.

According to The Weather Network, parts of the province will be hit with heavy snowfall of up to 20 centimetres by Thursday evening, starting in the north and moving through central Ontario by Friday morning.

Keep Reading Show less

Environment Canada Warns Of Freezing Rain In Parts Of Ontario & It's Going To Be Icy

It's going to be the opposite of a winter wonderland.

Pavlo Tkachenko | Dreamstime, Pavel Cheiko | Dreamstime

If you were hoping for a mild fall morning in Southern or Northern Ontario, you might just want to go back to bed.

Environment Canada issued warnings and special weather statements across Ontario on Wednesday morning.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is Burying Some Spots In 20 cm Of Snow & Can It Just Stop Already?

Grab your snow shovels!

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is calling for even more snow across certain regions in the province, so it's time to bundle up and get your shovels out.

Environment Canada issued various alerts for Northern and Southern Ontario ranging from special weather statements to snowfall warnings, with a couple of northwestern regions set to get up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less