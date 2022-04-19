Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Up To 10 cm Of Snow Today & Driving Will Be Messy AF
We're not out of this just yet.
An unwanted return of snow flurries sent Ontarians back into winter over the long weekend, and it won't be a one-time thing.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), several provincial regions could receive up to 10 centimetres of snow throughout Tuesday as Monday's storm slowly tapers off.
Northern areas such as Prescott, Cornwall, and Kingston have been put under winter weather travel advisory due to significantly reduced visibilities and snowfall rates of up to three centimetres an hour.
"The snow is expected to fall heavily this morning leading to reduced visibility at times," Environment Canada states. "Above freezing temperatures yesterday may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, especially on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks."
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," it adds.
Thankfully, things are expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon. However, residents shouldn't count on catching any spring vibes.
Southern Ontario cities like Toronto will dodge much of today's snow. But residents will be pounded by wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.
The gusts will be so strong that people are being warned to look out for loose objects and tree branches.
Oh, and local power outages will also be a possibility. Yikes.
If you've got some commuting to do on Tuesday, you'll want to dress warmly.
Temperatures will be feeling well below seasonal for those brave enough to take their daily stroll or run.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.